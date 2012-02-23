An internship in D.C. during college was Inclán’s first extended foray beyond Florida, and it made her aware that Latinos were still outsiders in Washington. “People would make fun of my accent,” she told me. “They would say, ‘What country are you from?’ I’d say, ‘Miami?’ But they wouldn’t give up. They’d say, ‘No, where are you from?’” After graduating with a degree in political science from Florida International University in 2003, she worked as a congressional aide to Florida Representative Lincoln Diaz-Balart and then on George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign. When she was only 25, Inclán was named director of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly (RNHA). Under her leadership, the organization, which had been in decline, extended its operations from 35 to 48 states and became a force on the Hill for Bush-backed immigration reform.

In my interviews with her, Inclán was personable and unpretentious. And she is well-liked, even by those who disagree with her politics. Alicia Menendez, her liberal counterpart on a weekly political radio show focusing on Hispanic issues, told me she had recently gone wedding dress shopping with Inclán. (Inclán became engaged around Christmastime, to a fellow GOP strategist who ran Sharron Angle’s communication team during her 2010 bid for Senate.) “I don’t think you would have caught Hannity and Colmes doing that together back in the day,” Menendez told me via e-mail. “Spoiler alert: She’s going to be [a] very beautiful bride!”

But all her competence and charm doesn’t change the difficult political situation Inclán faces. Even in the early years of Bush’s second term—when immigration reform seemed like a real possibility, with John McCain pushing a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Ted Kennedy—Inclán encountered a good deal of vitriol. Hate mail began to arrive in her inbox, either deriding her for betraying Hispanic immigrants or telling her to “go back to Mexico.”

By the end of her tenure at the RNHA in 2007, Inclán had strong misgivings about the Republican Party. She approached her former boss, Diaz-Balart, for advice. “Do Latinos belong in the GOP?” she asked him. The congressman laid it out for her: She could leave the party or she could push for recognition from within. Inclán chose the latter. She told me she prizes being able to offer colleagues a different opinion in rooms where she is often the only Latino. Besides, she adds, “I know one hundred percent that I’m a Republican.”

Conviction aside, her party’s rhetoric has put her in an awkward position. She points out (correctly) that Hispanics rate the economy and education as more important issues than immigration; but, when the conversation does turn to immigration, she isn’t especially convincing. She attacks Obama for failing to deliver immigration reform—without mentioning that probably the biggest reason for the failure is GOP opposition. When I pointed this out, she said, “He can’t just blame all his problems on Republicans.” And, when I asked if the GOP’s hard-line approach to immigration was problematic, her easygoing demeanor hardened. “The Republican Party is a very large party, and there are a lot of different positions in the party,” she told me. “Immigration plays a role in general discussion, but, if you’re going to ask me what’s going to get people to the polls, it’s not immigration.”