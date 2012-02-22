Sorry I haven't been around. I spent yesterday doing a Reddit AME ("Ask Me Anything," and they really mean it). I'm back there now. Check in if you have a non-obscene question to ask.

In the meantime, you can while away the time till I get back reading William Saletan's comprehensive analysis of Mitt Romney's long history of adopting and then discarding various positions on abortion. Will is an abortion expert, author of the 2003 book Bearing Right: How Conservatives Won The Abortion War. He is also a friend, a former colleague at Slate (where Will's piece appears), and a onetime staffer at TNR.