Well, I have to admit that I called this one. Back on February 2, I wrote a post titled “Top Veep Prospect Gets Ready For His Ultrasound,” noting that Virginia was on the verge of passing legislation that would require women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound allowing them to see and hear the fetus. I predicted that this legislation—the result of Republicans gaining effective control of the state Senate last November—might cause troubles for Virginia governor Bob McDonnell, who is staunchly anti-abortion but is also trying to maintain a moderate image in hopes of being named the running mate of Mitt Romney, for whom he has been campaigning.

And here we are a few weeks later, and such is the ruckus that the legislation has kicked up—especially after it became clear that the ultrasounds in many cases would have to be administered not by the friendly tummy sensor but by vaginal probe—that McDonnell, about as reliable an ally as anti-abortion forces have in a governor's office, is now caving. The latest dispatch from the Washington Post’s Anita Kumar:

House Republican leaders are expected to try to amend a bill on Wednesday that would require women to undergo an ultrasound before an abortion. Legislators and governor’s staff met Tuesday night to hash out a compromise that would make the ultrasounds voluntary, but not mandatory, before an abortion, several people with knowledge of the meeting said Wednesday.

Del. Kathy Byron (R-Campbell), who introduced the bill in the House, said on Wednesday that she had not seen the amendment’s language yet and does not know if she will support it.

The meeting took place in the governor’s office in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square, and included the governor’s chief of staff Martin Kent, Secretary of Health Bill Hazel and Dels. David Albo, Todd Gilbert, Rob Bell and Byron, several people with knowledge of the meeting said. They were not allowed to speak publicly about the gathering...

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R) is backing off his unconditional support the bill. Until this weekend, McDonnell and his aides had said the governor would sign the measure if it made it to his desk. McDonnell changed his stance a few days ago. McDonnell, who held a news conference on a unrelated matter on Wednesday, declined to answer reporters’ questions about the ultrasound legislation or Tuesday night’s meeting.

“You know what I’m concerned about? I’m concerned about the budget,’’ McDonnell said as he walked away with security and aides.

A couple thoughts on this. First: a “voluntary” ultrasound?? How is that any different from the status quo? As it is, a woman seeking an abortion could presumably ask for an ultrasound, assuming her insurance would cover it or she was willing to pay for it. But unless I’m missing something, who in the world would ask for that, just for the heck of it? How is McDonnell going to be able to pass this off as an amendment and not a total evisceration of the legislation?

Second: it’s worth noting that, despite McDonnell’s declaration that he would rather speak about the budget, his veep prospects have also left him in a bind on that front as well. Virginia has for years suffered from a glaring shortfall in funding for transportation improvements, which has left northern Virginia a traffic-addled mess. McDonnell had been gesturing at taking a step to make at least some progress in this area—allowing for a very gradual increase in the gasoline tax, which has not budged for years. But this looks as doomed as the ultrasound: