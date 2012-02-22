Prone was never the way

I pictured Isaac, proving

yet again: of altars, I am all

but ignorant. Of course

he was tied with the soft

side up, simpler to cut

with that which makes

us human. Take this bird

outside of the luncheonette,

the one with the kettle-

fried chip in her beak.

She’s unable to break it

small enough to eat, and so

is blessed in her own way,

lacking the nerve or

knowhow to hunt what’s

hard. Me, I favor gruffness.

I like military haircuts.

I like the inscrutability of

sandbars and of box bombs,

of Bob Dylan, quoting God

when God says, “Kill me

a son.” Me, I am always

grappling against the press

of my back to the earth,

but prone was never

the way I pictured Isaac,

because prone just isn’t how

it’s done: gallows or stake,

when we die for faith,

we stand. Although, come

to think of it, Isaac wasn’t

slated for martyrdom;

“senseless” is the word

I’m searching for.

Natalie Shapero is a Chicago-based poet. This article appeared in the March 15, 2012 edition of the magazine.