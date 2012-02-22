A pillar of Mitt Romney’s claim not to be a shape-shifter on the abortion question is his insistence that he never called himself pro-choice. “I never called myself pro-choice,” he told Fox News in 2008. “I never allowed myself to use the word 'pro-choice' because I didn't feel I was pro-choice. I would protect the law, I said, as it was, but I wasn't pro-choice.” In a 2007 presidential debate Romney challenged his opponents to prove him a liar: “You can go back to YouTube and look at what I said in 1994. I never said I was pro-choice….”

Now Slate’s William Saletan has gone through the archives and, in what will likely stand as the definitive survey of Romney’s personal and political history with respect to abortion’s legality, discovers that Romney was bluffing:

Whether Romney ever said “I’m pro-choice” is beside the point. What’s obvious is that he used the language of choice and choose to signal his commitment to abortion rights.

In 2001 Romney was preparing for Salt Lake City to host the Olympic games and pondering a possible run for office in Utah. Saletan picks up the story:

The [Salt Lake] Tribune, apparently taking its cue from Romney’s abortion-rights position in Massachusetts, described the would-be candidate as “ pro-choice .” Romney—who had said nothing in Massachusetts when his spokesman called him “pro-choice,” and who had protested NARAL’s refusal to apply the term to him [when he ran for Massachusetts Senate] in 1994—now reacted very differently. "I do not wish to be labeled pro-choice," he wrote in a letter to the Tribune. "I have never felt comfortable with the labels associated with the abortion issue."

But he didn’t run in Utah. He ran for governor of Massachusetts instead, in 2002. I quote Saletan on what happened next because it’s so much fun to watch him savor every delicious morsel of hypocrisy: