Are you getting tired of parsing Mitt Romney’s statements about the auto industry rescue? I am. But Romney makes it impossible to stop, because his position keeps shifting. As Tom Walsh, columnist for the Detroit Free Press, put it recently:

Mitt Romney must be on the verge of exhaustion from all the verbal contortions and mental gymnastics he puts himself through, trying to make his past words and current positions sound palatable to presidential primary voters.

During Wednesday night's CNN debate, with Michigan's primary less than a week away, he was at it again.

To review the history – skip ahead a few paragraphs if you’ve heard this already – Chrysler and General Motors came to Washington in late 2008, unable to pay their bills and desperate for federal help. Normally, companies in such desperate straights would have declared bankruptcy, then turned to the private sector for money to finance reorganization.

But this was the middle of the financial crisis: The private sector wasn’t about to make those loans. And without those loans, the likely result would have been liquidation – a firesale of Chrysler and GM assets, mass layoffs, and a potentially fatal blow to the companies’ suppliers. The entire Midwest and, possibly, the entire nation would have felt the economic repercussions.