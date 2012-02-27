He would fly in to Boston’s Logan Airport from Detroit, take the bus to the subway, catch the Blue Line into the city, pick up the Red Line outbound to Cambridge, take it to the end of the line, and then walk, wheeling his bag, the mile or so to campaign headquarters. Then he’d walk upstairs and say simply, ‘Is Mitt here?’ ... Campaigning for his son one day at a nursing home in Salem, north of Boston, George was asked if Mitt wasn’t very much like himself back in the day. ‘He’s better than a chip off the old block,’ George replied. ‘No. 1, he’s got a better education. No. 2, he’s turned around dozens of companies while I turned around only one. And No. 3, he’s made a lot more money than I have.’

The last point was certainly true. As head of American Motors, George Romney earned a salary of $1.8 million in today’s dollars and turned down bonuses equal to a fifth of his pay. By contrast, his son, operating in a rather different era, amassed a fortune estimated at $250 million; he has made more than $20 million in each of the past two years simply from his investments and his stake in Bain Capital. George Romney, who had worked his way up from nothing and never graduated college, looked upon Mitt’s success with pride, but one cannot help but wonder if this was a case of the son taking the father’s advice rather too much to heart. Mitt didn’t just make enough to pay the mortgage before entering politics—he made enough to leave his five sons a $100 million trust fund and pay the mortgages on a whole bunch of houses, from Lake Winnipesaukee to Utah to La Jolla. And in the process he created a real liability for himself as a future politician. His outsized wealth only exacerbated his image as a privileged man with little understanding of average Americans. And his work in the “real economy,” unlike his father’s, raised serious moral questions, revolving around the collateral damage of Bain’s success—the workers laid off, the companies loaded up with debt while Romney and his partners pocketed their customary fees.

Romney has struggled with these questions from the very start. Kranish and Helman describe him at his first election win, claiming the GOP nomination to challenge Kennedy. “If Romney was beaming from behind the podium on primary night, the smile slipped from his face the moment he descended the stage. A TV reporter, nudged by the Kennedy camp, immediately challenged Romney on his record at Bain. Hadn’t the firm slashed some jobs? ‘You saw the flash of anger,’ said one former Kennedy aide, describing Romney’s reaction. It was something of an epiphany for the Democratic campaign: Romney seemed to have a glass jaw.” But it is not hard to understand Romney’s shock. How dare they challenge his success, when he had only been doing what dear Dad had instructed him to?

As comprehensive as their account is, Kranish and Helman all but admit that they are unable to deliver fully on their stated goal to “to plumb the many chapters of [Romney’s] life for insight into his character, his worldview, his drive, and his contradictions.” The real Romney, some have suggested, may just be too deeply hidden, perhaps bound up with his closely guarded religious beliefs. Recently a counter-argument has arisen that the search for a “real Romney” is beside the point—what matters is not what lies within the well-coiffed exterior, but rather what is on the surface: what Romney says, does, and intends to do.

After reading The Real Romney, I come down somewhere between those camps. What if it is hard to divine the deepest recesses of Romney because those recesses simply do not go all that deep?

This is, after all, a man who decided that he was going to devote at least the first half of his adult life to making an enormous pile of money. Even after the Kennedy race, which he later said had only heightened his interest in politics, Romney went right back to Bain Capital, for what would prove to be his most lucrative years of all. It is perhaps uncouth to say so, but does not Romney’s fixation on a line of work that amounted to high-stakes data-crunching and paper-shuffling suggest a rather constricted view of the world and a shallow sense of greater purpose?

Kranish and Helman quote Eric Fehrnstrom, Romney’s longtime aide, saying of Romney that he is “not a very notional leader. He is more interested in data and what the data mean.” It is, they conclude, a revealing line about Romney. “What he has struggled with, in politics, is exactly who he is, with decoding his political DNA,” they write. “For years, he could just operate in his father’s shadow or avoid those hard questions in the private sector, getting by on brains and leadership alone.” His father, too, was hard to pin down politically, a fact that is often forgotten in the glowing accounts of George Romney. But surely Romney pere’s more forceful and rounded personality had something to do with the fact that the economy in which he made his money was so much more, well, real. This is partly a function of the times in which the men worked—Mitt’s rise happened in the flush of the “greed is good” years. But it’s also a matter of choice. Mitt could have chosen a line of work of which it would be easier to say what he said of his father: “Work was never just a way to make a buck to my dad. There was a calling and purpose to it. It was about making life better for people.”

The constrictions of Romney’s sheltered life go beyond his Monopoly-money loot. His biggest filial rebellion was to sneak back from Stanford to Michigan to visit his sweetheart and eventual wife Ann. At Stanford, he turned against the incipient anti-Vietnam protests before leaving them behind for his missionary stint in France. His marriage to Ann, soon after his return, was literally sheltered—her parents were barred from the religious ceremony inside the Salt Lake temple (though George and Mitt converted not just Ann but her two brothers, to the chagrin of her proudly irreligious father.) As a married couple, the Romneys say they have never seriously argued—Mitt’s reaction against the sparring between his vivacious but querulous parents, according to Kranish and Helman. And as a business partner, Romney kept to himself and his family—no dallying for drinks after work for him. It is often said that Americans like to elect presidents they would like to have a beer with. But what to make of a candidate who has not only never had a beer, but says he has never so much as quarreled with his wife?

Romney’s sheltered existence extended to the most mundane of duties on the home front—Ann spared him having to change any of the messier diapers for their five sons because, he has admitted, “they gave me dry heaves.” Reading this, I thought back to a passage earlier in the book spoken by Romney’s charming mother Lenore, who gave up a Hollywood career to marry George, and later ran unsuccessfully for the Senate herself. “Politics is like washing diapers,” she once said. “You want the baby so much, you don’t mind washing his diapers.” Mitt Romney was spared washing the diapers. Maybe he would be a better politician if he had not spared himself some of the messier work of politics.

Alec Macgillis is a senior editor at The New Republic.