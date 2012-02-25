TNR reviews of some of this year’s top Oscar nominees.

2011 wasn't the most interesting year for film, but it did have its moments: The silent film reasserted itself while Scorsese went 3D, Terrence Malick recreated the genesis of the universe and Maya Rudolph got diarrhea in a wedding dress. But how will these ambitious projects fare at the 84th Academy Awards show this Sunday night? To help you with your Oscar pool—or to figure out what to go see—we've compiled TNR's reviews of some of the best, worst, and most talked about films in contention this year.

“Why The Artist Just Might Win the Oscars,” by David Thomson

“The Descendants: A Mainstream Movie for People Tired of Noise and Violence,” by David Thomson

“The Help Isn’t Racist. Its Critics Are,” by John McWhorter