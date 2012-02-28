Eisenstein remembers things slightly differently. “I listed a whole bunch of campaigns, Republican campaigns, Democrat campaigns, candidates at all levels of government, voter registration drives—there were a whole lot of choices,” he told me. “But one day, a student, this is Rick, comes up to me after class and says, ‘I want to work on Heinz’s Senate campaign on campus, but there isn’t a campaign on campus.’ He was clearly frustrated.” Eisenstein encouraged Santorum to start one, and Santorum did: He called the Heinz campaign in Harrisburg, presented his mission, and within weeks was blanketing the campus with Heinz campaign posters.

His energy caught the eye of the national College Republican organization. Sometime after the Heinz campaign, the College Republicans dispatched English—their Pennsylvania chairman—to Penn State to convince Santorum to set up a permanent campus arm (it had been defunct for some time). English found out where Santorum lived, knocked on the door of his dormitory, and made his pitch. “He was immediately interested,” English recalls. The two had a 45-minute conversation, in which English remembers Santorum asking a lot of questions about how Republicans could better target students who weren’t interested in the GOP. Ultimately, Santorum committed to reinvigorating the Penn State chapter of the College Republicans. “I don’t think he put a premium on social issues the way he [later] did,” English recalls today. “I think in broad strokes he was conservative, but he was not strongly ideological.”

Tom Feeney notes that Santorum became the go-to guy at Penn State for state-level Republican candidates looking for college canvassers and phone bank volunteers; but he says his interest was more in political maneuvering than in policy. “Rick remained more of a strategist, consultant, and operative than necessarily passionate about issues,” Feeney told me. “I was more of a philosophical conservative, a free market advocate … whereas Rick was more interested in microtargeting, how to speak to specific voters on specific issues. For a young guy, he was very focused on politics. He wasn’t leading any cutting-edge far-right conservative movement. He was a strategist and tactician.”

When I spoke to O’Connor, he elaborated on a story NPR had mentioned back in May. Once, he said, “Rick asked me, would he do better as a Republican or a Democrat? I said Republican, given that back then, your ambitious and bright students were not Republicans.” O’Connor added that he does not believe Santorum would be a liberal Democrat today if he had responded differently; it was already clear that he at least leaned right. When I asked why he thought Santorum had bothered to ask the question in that case, O’Connor said he didn’t know. “I guess you’d have to ask him,” he replied. (The Santorum campaign did not respond when I contacted them about this article.)

The side of Santorum that came through most clearly at Penn State—the side that cared more about politics than about ideology—would eventually go into eclipse as he became something of a national spokesman for the Christian right; but that side of him continued to be visible for years after he left college. Charlie Kelly, who worked as an attorney at the same law firm as Santorum, told me, “I’ve always been, as his life has gone on, much more engaged by Santorum the campaigner than Santorum the politician.” Kelly remembers clearly the night Santorum told him he was running for Congress—a race that he won in 1990. “He had this big grin on his face,” he says. “He was so happy, contemplating the campaign he was going to run. Over the years, I’ve never seen him so happy as when he’s on a campaign.”

