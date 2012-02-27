This is the spirit in which the British Left was looking forward to the Leveson inquiry, established in July 2011 to examine the allegations made against NOTW—as an opportunity to exact revenge, not only for the invasion of their privacy, but for decades of political attacks. But, in that sense, Leveson has largely backfired.

First, there’s the fact that Murdoch won sympathy by appearing contrite and befuddled when he testified before Parliament. And the defining moment in the Leveson inquiry—when a protestor attempted to hit Murdoch with a cream pie, inspiring Murdoch’s wife Wendi to punch him and then try to shove the pie back into the assailant’s face—amounted to a P.R. coup worth millions for the Murdochs.

But, more significantly, the scandal has since spread far beyond the Murdoch empire. The editor of the Daily Mail (a conservative newspaper) admitted that his newspaper had hired private detectives “as a quick way of obtaining phone numbers and addresses to corroborate stories.” In 2005, one of those detectives had been convicted of illegally accessing data and yet the Mail continued to use him until 2007. So, too, did the BBC. The editor of the Times (a highly regarded, politically balanced newspaper) was forced to apologize for the fact that one of his journalists had illegally accessed a police detective’s emails. The Mirror (a left-wing newspaper) also came under fire. Piers Morgan, now Larry King’s replacement on CNN, gave evidence via satellite linkup about journalistic practices during his time as editor of both NOTW and the Mirror. Morgan admitted nothing, insisted that all the accusations were innuendo, and said he was the victim of a political lynching.

Throughout much of this, the most left-wing newspaper of them all—The Guardian—seemed to be having the most fun, acting as though it was entirely above the muckraking and corruption of its colleagues in the press. But eventually even The Guardian was brought low: In December 2011, when the police finally concluded that NOTW probably hadn’t hacked into Milly Dowler’s voicemail after all, The Guardian was forced to print a humiliating retraction: “We should have qualified our original reporting with an additional four words: ‘Reliable sources claim that.’ This would have been an accurate statement of the unchallenged position at the time, as opposed to the assertion of a fact that has, five months later, been questioned, if not actually disproved or denied.” It was the kind of mistake that a school newspaper might make—sensationally reporting a playground rumor as if it were the truth. To make matters worse, a Guardian assistant editor admitted that he too had engaged in phone hacking. This led one former Sun editor to complain, “If you publish [a rumor] in the Sun you get six months' jail and if you publish it in The Guardian you get a Pulitzer prize.”

The Guardian’s volte-face forced the Independent newspaper (a left-leaning broadsheet) to ask if the Leveson inquiry should be shut down. It editorialized that the inquiry was descending into farce—an opportunity for irate celebrities to list their grievances before the world’s press and politicians to pretend to be moral crusaders. But the Independent’s high-minded sobriety has been tarnished by its own damaging scandal. One of its star columnists, Johann Hari, was recently caught plagiarizing quotes and was accused of fabricating anecdotal detail. What made the Hari scandal a surreal metaphor for the schizophrenia of contemporary British public life is that he invented an alter ego to defend himself. “David Rose” was given an email account, a phone number, a life story, and even a desk at the Independent. And he never existed. Mr. Hari has since departed for the United States where he has enrolled in a course in journalism ethics.