In case you missed it, Mitt Romney today decided that the way to endear himself with the state he grew up in was to brag that he buys a lot of the cars it makes. This included uttering a line that will resonate far beyond the all-but-empty football stadium in which it was spoken: “Ann drives a couple of Cadillacs.” Not surprisingly, Michigander Jon Chait has the best theory on what the heck Romney was thinking with this riff, which will take its place as number, what, 27 on the clueless list:

It does make sense, in an extremely narrow way. If somebody were to accuse you of hating the Girl Scouts, you might point out that we bought a half dozen boxes of Tagalongs. That’s Romney’s thought process. I don’t hate Detroit, I love Detroit! I have a whole fleet of cars! My wife rides in a Cadillac, with a driver following behind in a second Cadillac in case she feels like changing colors in the middle of the trip! What? What did I say?

But before Team Obama gets too giddy over the Cadillacs, it’s worth bearing in mind that the far more consequential automotive-related matter to come out of this week is the spike in gas prices. The spike bodes very poorly for the months ahead—gas prices typically rise as summer nears—and the Republicans are of course already doing their utmost to make gas prices the cudgel that they may have lost with the improving economy. Not to mention that that improving economy will be improving more slowly if the prices keep rising. Too all of this I want to add just one observation—it is going to be very interesting to watch which tack Obama takes on this. I was covering his campaign in the spring of 2008 when a far bigger spike in gas prices led Hillary Clinton and John McCain to call for a gas tax holiday. Obama refused to go along with this, and, while getting pilloried for his stance by Clinton and McCain, used it as a pivot point for his final push against Clinton in Indiana and North Carolina: “That’s typical of how Washington works,” he said at a North Carolina rally, in a clip that made it way into a TV ad for him. “There’s a problem, everybody’s upset about gas prices—let’s find some short-term quick fix, that we can say we did something even though we’re not really doing anything. We cannot deliver on a better energy policy unless we change how business is done in Washington. . . . That’s what you need from a president—someone who’s going to tell you the truth.”

When prices started rising again last spring, amid the turmoil of the Arab Spring, there was less hard-truth talk from the White House, which was terrified that the spike was going to slow that winter’s incipient recovery and take the shine off Obama’s early 2011 bump in the polls. Instead, the administration talked up its efforts to expand domestic drilling—which has increased significantly, despite the Deepwater Horizon disaster and Republican rhetoric to the contrary—and it eventually tapped the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

This week, there’ve been some signs of the 2008 Obama. Perhaps feeling more confident about his political strength, Obama went on the offensive chiding Republicans for trying to make hay out of the rising prices: