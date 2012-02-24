So that’s the tax piece. And the spending piece? We knew that part already: Romney has pledged to cap federal spending at 20 percent of gross domestic product, while reserving 4 percent of GDP for defense spending. The result, as the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has pointed out, would be massive cuts to programs that would be larger than even the ones the House Budget Committee, under Paul Ryan, approved.

In the speech, Romney suggested that he’d protect the needy and preserve important programs – that, in the near term, he’d hit his targets by eliminating programs like Amtrak funding and handing safety net programs over to the states. But, as Ezra Klein rightly notes, it’s that second part, the cuts to safety net programs, where Romney would have to get the big savings. And, to do that, he’d have to decimate the programs.

The story with Medicaid is particularly telling. Even if you believe that turning Medicaid over to the states would result in substantial new efficiencies – and there’s no good reason to believe that – people who depend on the program would suffer, given the magnitude of the spending reductions Romney has in mind. I’m not just talking about the children and their parents who now depend on the program for basic health insurance. I’m also talking about the elderly and disabled who depend on the program to fill the gaps in Medicare and cover the costs of long-term care, including nursing homes. (For more on Medicaid spending, see this excellent post by Aaron Carroll.)

And that’s just for the immediate future. In his speech, Romney made clear that, like Paul Ryan, he intends to transform Medicare into a voucher program, starting in 2022. He hasn’t specified how big the vouchers would be but, again, it’s unlikely he could achieve the savings he has in mind without reducing the value of the vouchers to the point where significant numbers of seniors could not get the care they need.

Romney would do a few other things, like freeze federal pay, and he counts on economic growth from his tax cut to make the budget balancing easier. Most economists I know don't think the math adds up, but leave that aside. Even if you accept Romney's assumptions, the end result is the same: The rich would benefit disproportionately from the tax cuts, because they pay more in taxes. The non-rich would suffer disproportionately from the spending cuts, because they depend more on public programs.