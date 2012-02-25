In the unlikely event that two of my earlier posts ("Santorum: Who Needs Public Education?" and "Horace Mann, Antichrist?") left you wondering whether Santorum was positioning himself as a militantly anti-education president, today Santorum cleared up all remaining ambiguity by saying President Obama was "a snob" for trying to make it easier for Americans go to college:

There are good, decent men and women who go out and work hard every day and put their skills to task that aren't taught by some liberal college professor and trying to indoctrinate them. Oh, I understand why he wants you to go to college. He wants to remake you in his image.

Going to college, apparently, is a body-snatching exercise that will turn you into a liberal pod person. If you aren't careful, it will also turn you into a Negro. The audience in Troy, Mich., I'm sorry to report, loved every minute of it. Talking Points Memo has the video.

Santorum's line of attack may at first seem hard to square with recent attempts by the GOP's congressional wing to require recipients of unemployment benefits either to possess a high school degree or GED or, if they don't, to be able to demonstrate that they're enrolled in a GED program and "making satisfactory progress in all classes." (See "I'm Sorry, You're Too Stupid To Collect Unemployment.") Why doesn't Santorum call Eric Cantor a snob? Because he knows Cantor doesn't give a damn whether you graduate high school or go to college. He's just looking for a way to screw you out of your unemployment benefits.