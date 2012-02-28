The Michigan primary is the first high-stakes presidential contest in history that is a battle between two candidates each with MBAs and law degrees. But while Romney's campaign demonstrates the professionalism that you would expect with that pedigree, Santorum’s campaign is so amateurish that I feel almost tempted to pitch in with advance work just to uphold the traditional standards of presidential politics.

To weaken Santorum's insurgency, Romney hasn't even had to incite another round of Super PAC air wars, which were demonstrably more vicious in the skies over South Carolina and Florida. It was easy enough to simply goad Santorum into wasting endless time and energy trying to justify himself on ludicrous topics like supporting his home-state colleague, Arlen Specter, for chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2005. Listening to Santorum’s filibuster-length answers, I realized that you can take a man out of the Senate, but you can’t take the Senate out of the man.

Santorum's tragedy is that his campaign's lack of professionalism has undermined real advantages. Foremost among them are the manifest weaknesses of Mitt Romney himself. This is a candidate so uninspiring that he can’t even pull off a home-state Michigan pander. (At the Ford Field event in front of 65,000 empty seats, Romney burbled, “You know the trees are the right height, the streets are just right.” Ann Romney, in contrast, was dead-on by invoking a beloved local ginger ale: “If you cut us open and we bleed—we bleed Vernor’s.”)

Over the weekend, I spent two days interviewing Republicans at the Senate Coney Island in Livonia, which is a Greek diner (tip: great rice pudding) with its roots as a Depression-era hot-dog stand. Gary Cockfield, who runs an online business and lives in Redford Township, is my nominee for the emblematic Michigan Romney voter. When I interrupted him midway through a ham-and-cheese omelet Sunday to ask who he was voting for in the primary, Cockfield replied in the resigned tone of someone facing major dental surgery, “Probably Romney.” Even though Romney would probably carry the Senate Coney Island vote, the mention of his name prompted a bridge of sighs.

By contrast, Republican voters here have described Santorum to me again and again as “a genuine guy.” That's not to say that he's an exemplar of blue-collar America, a twenty-first century version of Archie Bunker. But because he did represent a dying-steel-mill congressional district and an industrial state, Santorum is able to exude man-of-the-people authenticity. Indeed, the threat from Santorum seems to have provoked Romney into a series of I’m-rich-and-you’re-not blunders. It’s not every week that a presidential candidate brags about his wife’s multiple Cadillacs and then after making a political pilgrimage to the Daytona 500 ruefully admits that he doesn’t follow racing closely, “but I have some great friends who are NASCAR team owners.”