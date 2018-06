Japanese automakers claimed the top five spots in Consumer Reports' annual Automaker Report Card, with Subaru and Mazda ranked first and second, scoring 75 and 74, respectively, on a 100-point scale. Ford dropped from fifth place last year to tenth this year, with a score of 60. General Motors placed twelfth (score: 56), and Chrysler came in dead last (score: 51) among the 13 automakers surveyed.

Good thing Consumer Reports isn't rating the GOP field ...