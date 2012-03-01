Mitt Romney is stuck in another damaging news cycle over another apparent flip-flop. But, for a change, I’m going to defend him – at least on the flip-flop charge.

During a televised interview in Ohio on Wednesday, Romney took a question about the Blunt amendment. The amendment, which the Senate just voted down moments ago, would have allowed employers to opt out of the requirement to cover contraception – or any medical service – if they have a moral or religious objection. Romney said he opposed the bill, setting off a firestorm on the right and prompting Romney to make very clear, in a subsequent radio interview, that “of course I support the Blunt amendment.” The problem, Romney said, was that he had misunderstood the question during that television interview. You can see both exchanges in the above video, which ThinkProgress put together.

Romney critics, including campaign rival Rick Santorum, were quick to shout "flip-flop." And that would certainly be consistent with Romney’s history on, say, universal health care or the rescue of Chrysler and General Motors. But, in this case, I think Romney’s got a point.

The original question referred to a “ban” on contraception. And while allowing employers to opt out of the birth control requirement will indeed reduce access to birth control, that’s not tantamount to banning it. It’s possible to believe that birth control should be available but also believe the law should not require employers to pay for insurance that covers it.