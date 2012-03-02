The tables have turned. Just a few days ago, Republicans seemed poised to capture the Senate, with Democrats fearing for their 53-47 majority. Indeed, the math has long seemed to favor Republicans: Of the 33 contested Senate seats in 2012, Democrats hold 23, while the Republicans hold only ten, meaning the GOP has far fewer seats to defend.

But as soon as Maine’s centrist Republican Senator Olympia Snowe unexpectedly announced her retirement on Tuesday, the 2012 elections suddenly looked much different. “Olympia Snowe is the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Republicans in the Senate contest,” says Democratic strategist Tad Devine. “The smart money six months ago was Republicans are going to take the Senate. The smart money now is they’re not going to.”

Indeed, Senate Democrats, who were on the defensive for so long when it came to 2012, are now in a position to play offense. Stuart Rothenberg, editor and publisher of the non-partisan Rothenberg Political Report, argues that while commentators have been focusing on potential Republican gains, Democratic opportunities to gain seats could be even more important. If the Democrats can put pressure on even a few states, Rothenberg says, “Suddenly the hill the Republicans have to climb up looks like a mountain.” With that in mind, here are five states where Democrats will be on the attack.

Maine: With Olympia Snowe out of the running, Maine is no longer a safe seat for Republicans. But that’s not to say it’s a lock for Democrats either. Maine is traditionally thought of as a blue state and the potential Democratic candidates for the seat are strong. (They include two current members of Congress, Representative Chellie Pingree and Representative Mike Michaud, and a former Democratic Governor, John Baldacci.) The potential Republican challengers, who include state senate President Kevin Raye and Secretary of State Charlie Summers, are less prominent. Still, the Democrats shouldn’t be too dismissive of Republicans—the GOP has had a lot of luck getting elected in Maine of late. The state currently has two Republican senators in Washington, a Republican governor, and a Republican legislature in both houses.