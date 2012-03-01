Forgive the slow blogging: I'm battling a head cold and recovering from the Michigan primary. If you haven't already, read what my colleagues Alec MacGillis and Tim Noah have to say about the contraception controversy. When you're done with that, head over to the website for "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."

It's "Springsteen week" on the show, in honor of a new album, "Wrecking Ball," out next week. Springsteen was a guest on the show Monday: You can see part of his performance in the video above. But the website is also offering free audio from the album, showcasing one song per day. Today's is "Land of Hope and Dreams."

Springsteen has played the song in concert for more than a decade and it appears on the "Live in New York City" album from 2000. The new version is a studio cut and features, among other things, a saxophone solo from the late Clarence Clemons. It's also among my favorite Springsteen songs, because it conveys the idea of America better than almost any song I know.

The audio is available until midnight. After that, you'll have to wait until next week, when you can buy it as part of the album.