Hostility in America

In fact, Arnold Barnett of MIT has made some calculations that suggest that the homicide rate of adult black males has in fact been coming down much faster than the white homicide rate. No one is quite certain why this has occurred, though certain possible explanations—social progress, residential relocation—are obvious enough. We tend to forget these trends and to dwell instead on the great increase in juvenile homicide rates that took place between 1985 and 1992. Young people, white and black, were becoming much more lethal in the late 1980s, probably owing to the spread of gangs, their involvement in drug trafficking, and easier access to guns. The increase was greater for blacks.In the last few years, that rate has declined a bit, and this probably helps to explain why the homicide rate generally in the country has experienced so sharp a dip.

But this dip may prove to be short-lived. Census figures show that there will be an increase in the proportion of young people on the streets in the next few years, and there is no reason yet to suppose that those who now lead a life of no fathers, gangs for friends, and easy dollars in the drug trade have decided to abandon that life. Rescuing young people from those conditions, a frightfully difficult and expensive proposition, may be as effective as figuring out a way (none now exists) to deny them access to the knives and guns with which they can kill others.

Zimring and Hawkins neglect almost all of these issues in their desire to reassure us that there is no “black problem” in crime. I’m sorry, but there is. It is certainly not the whole problem, and solving it would certainly not solve America’s violence problem; Zimring and Hawkins are right to point out that equalizing racial differences in murder, desirable as that may be, would still leave America’s homicide rate at least twice as high as the rate in other major industrialized nations. An all-white America would be much more lethal than Italy, Canada, France, Germany and England, and vastly more lethal than Japan. But that is not the end of the story. It is impossible to deny that very high rates of violence among African Americans (rates that may have been coming down of late among black adults) not only contribute mightily to the problem of life in our cities, they also disfigure and polarize any effort to deal with our most serious domestic problem. The authors at least acknowledge this effect. As long as black violence is at so high a level, they observe, it will reinforce “white fear in ways that palpably contribute to the exclusion of blacks from the social mainstream.”

BY THIS POINT the reader expects that Zimring and Hawkins will offer some remedies for murder. Given their analysis, there are only two such remedies: reduce the availability of guns or lower the frequency of hostile encounters. But they suggest neither. Though they devote two long chapters to “Prevention,” reading them reminds me of watching Mike Hargrove getting ready to bat. He comes to the plate. He stretches his shirt, tugs at his glove, pulls at his pants, shifts his cap, adjusts his grip. He gets in place. Then he backs out and does this all over again. To watch Hargrove at bat was like killing time during a rain delay. Will this ever end?