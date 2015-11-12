Still, Adatto provides several clues as to why network news has increasingly treated presidential campaigns as artifice and, by so doing, has made them even more artificial. I can discern at least four possible explanations, distinct but probably related.

THE FIRST IS glamour and status. Anchormen and reporters have become celebrities in a celebrity-oriented culture. Many of them earn large sums of money; their faces leap out from magazine pages as well as television screens; they are invited for private briefings at the White House; their presence at a Washington or New York party can raise it high in the social firmament. They have become, in short, part of the stories they cover.

Celebrated people will seek out opportunities to sustain the celebration. Theatrical personalities themselves, they will tend to see the world in theatrical terms. The network anchormen and anchorwomen are especially vulnerable to this perspective, for the demands on their time and the status that they enjoy make it all but impossible for them to be real reporters. At best they may write their own copy, but rarely do they gather the news that informs that copy. Of late they have traveled much to distant places to “report” what is happening there, but I doubt that the reporting involves much more than carefully orchestrated meetings with heads of state coupled with “stand-ups” in front of visually compelling scenes.

If they are to be on camera more than presidents or presidential candidates, what are they to say? Not trenchant comments on the complexities of public policy. Even if they have the knowledge to make more than banal comments, which is unlikely, they do not have the time to do so. The anchors may have grabbed center stage, but for them, as well as for the candidates they cover, the director is always yelling “cut.” Their sound bites, too, must be short.Presidents may not get to say much on the network news, but then neither does anybody else. In this state of affairs, the easiest and least offensive thing to do is to point—with an adjective, a phrase, an arched eyebrow—toward the clay feet of the officials they cover.

Second, television news is big business. Begun in the 1950s as a loss leader—a public service activity done to satisfy fcc requirements as much as anything else—it has become, as Adatto reports, a profit center in each network. Many experienced news producers like to contrast the good old days, when they did not feel acute pressure to stage audience-maximizing news broadcasts, with today, when they do. This is romantic exaggeration, but it contains some truth. Walter Cronkite was once the dominant news broadcaster, but he alone could not create a profitable audience.Edward Jay Epstein, an acute student of television news, has recalled the time in 1972 when CBS changed from one affiliate to another in Boston, and the audience for Cronkite and CBS News fell by almost 40 percent. Bostonians, like people in most cities, watched a local station based on its total programming package, especially the lead-in programming to the news broadcast. Change the package and you change the audience, Cronkite or not.

In those days there was a concern about ratings, but it was not yet an obsession. Today network television is being squeezed by many competitors—new networks (CNN, Fox), videotapes, satellite dishes and a proliferation of special-interest magazines. Under these circumstances, every contribution to “market share” is vitally important, and the newsroom is no exception. In a highly competitive environment that is rich in information, anyone who aspires to reach a mass market (as opposed to, say, the market for this magazine) must find a mass theme into which they can tap with visually dramatic, quick-tempo messages. In politics the theme is obvious: politics is a corrupt, self-serving enterprise. Opinion polls since the mid-1960s have steadily shown a decline in public confidence in almost all American institutions, with the political ones leading the way downward. If Americans believe that politics is self-interest dressed up by Madison Avenue hucksters with slick, spin-controlled images, then that is what network news will confirm.

FACILITATING THAT market-oriented strategy has been a third change—the technological improvement in the way in which images are gathered, transmitted and edited. In the “old” days—the 1970s!—images were gathered on film, developed in laboratories, transmitted over coaxial cables and painstakingly edited by hand. Today images are gathered electronically, transmitted by satellite and edited on computers. Now any bit of imagery can be made instantly available almost anywhere for almost any purpose. As a result news producers have more freedom to construct their broadcasts. When Nixon or Humphrey made a speech, the networks got a film of it; the only real decision was which section of it should be run and whether it should go for thirty, sixty or ninety seconds. When Bush and Clinton made a speech, the producers could mix a rapid-fire sequence of images of the candidate, the crowds, the reporter, the background and the staging under a reporter’s narration of “the event.”

Some television reporters claim that these new techniques simply reflect the demand by the viewers for quick, fast-paced information. Adatto quotes Tom Bettag, who has produced “CBS Evening News with Dan Rather,” asserting that “people became used to a much faster pace of information” and acquired a greater ability to absorb visual information.Susan Zirinsky, another news producer, makes the same point: modern technology makes it possible for the networks to put out a better product, using a few words of a candidate’s speech, not to convey information, but as “natural sound” that reveals the candidate’s “rhythm and mood.”

By the standards of Bettag and Zirinsky, then, the people who stood in the sun for three hours to hear Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas were premodern dolts, unable to “absorb” “fast-paced” “natural sound.” Had they been around at the time, NBC and CBS would have covered the Lincoln-Douglas debates by juxtaposing quick sound bites—“a house divided cannot stand!” “popular sovereignty!”—over catchy images of black slaves and Kansas Free-Soilers, accompanied by a reporter remarking that Lincoln’s handlers have not yet managed to get him to speak in a lower register, while Douglas’s people are rumored to have purchased elevator shoes for The Little Giant.

THE FOURTH EXPLANATION concerns the opinions of the media itself. Everyone knows that the members of the national media are well to the left of the average voter. This does not mean that they will always provide biased coverage of a presidential campaign. Other considerations—standards of fairness, a readiness to expose a scandal regardless of who is involved, a desire to avoid offending an audience or the owners of local affiliates—will play a role. (In 1992, however, these other considerations played almost no role at all; the pro-Clinton bias of the press was evident at almost every stage of the campaign, save for his early problems with questions about the draft.) Ideology exists, but most reporters, though liberals, are not ideologues, and ideology can be combated by public pressure.

But there is another attitude of the media that is less well-remarked and less likely to be exposed to counterpressures. That is its cynicism. One of the most interesting findings of Adatto’s research was the importance of Joe McGinniss’s book The Selling of the President. Published shortly after the 1968 campaign, the book argued that politics in the television age was all about image-making. Ted Koppel recalls its impact this way:

All of a sudden everybody said, “Oh I get it. They’re trying to sell candidates the way they sell soap.” And from that moment on, we had emerged from the Garden of Eden. We were never able to see candidates or campaigns quite the same way again.

Bettag makes the same point in his interview with Adatto. “Packaging is important, and Joe McGinniss’s book was the first time a lot of us thought about that.”

We know that the press became more adversarial after Vietnam, Watergate and the Nixon presidency. But perhaps “adversarial” is not quite the right description. They became not so much opposed to politicians and the government as contemptuous of them. Politics, they decided, was about lying. (Paul Weaver will soon publish a book on this theme.) The rise in cynicism can almost be quantified. In 1968, Adatto notes, there was only one network news broadcast that focused on a gaffe—a misspoken word, a misstated idea, a clumsy move. In 1988 there were twenty-nine.

Again, this is not merely liberal ideology at work. If ideology were all that was involved, Bush’s gaffes would have been reported and Dukakis’s ignored; or, better yet, there would have been an attack on Bush’s policies, whether well or poorly stated. In 1968 Spiro Agnew mistakenly said “Richard Nixon” when he meant “Hubert Humphrey” in condemning those who would appease military aggression. The slip, quickly corrected, was never reported. It was not thought to be news. Within a few years, however, reporters seized upon Ford slipping down some stairs, Bush getting the date of Pearl Harbor wrong and Dukakis dropping a fly ball while playing catch with a Boston Red Sox player.

The shift in orientation was not lost on the political professionals. Roger Ailes summarizes his knowledge of campaign coverage this way:

Let’s face it, there are three things that the media are interested in: pictures, mistakes and attacks. It’s my orchestra-pit theory of politics. If you have two guys on a stage and one guy says, “I have a solution to the Middle East problem,” and the other guy falls into the orchestra pit, who do you think is going to be on the evening news?

This change is not confined to television. Many of the national newsmagazines, from Time to Insight, have become recorders of scandals, blunders and devious motives. The national political press increasingly covers politics the same way People magazine covers entertainment, as a clutter of personalities, each of whom has a dark secret.

The cynicism of the press does not merely reflect the growth of cynicism among the public. To some degree, I suspect, it also causes it. If the press doesn’t like Ross Perot, it ought to consider the possibility that it helped to create him, this allegedly maverick hero who wages a solitary fight to root out the corruption of the system. He is shorter than Gary Cooper, weaker than John Wayne and uglier than Harrison Ford, but he is a great character actor, and he captures all their spirits very nicely. The press and the public reinforce each other’s views in a process that might be called symbiotic cynicism.

Some time ago Michael Robinson published data suggesting that people who watched television the most were the most cynical about politics. There are a lot of unknowns in such a correlation: people who watch a lot of television are different from others in many ways that precede their viewing habits. But it remains an intriguing possibility. If it is true, then the problem is not just political hucksterism, it is the relentless portrayal of politics as hucksterism.

In such a context, Adatto thinks the candidates’ shift to talk shows as the vehicle for reaching their audience makes sense not only for them, but also for us. She is right. Let us bear all of this in mind when reporters next complain that being on a talk show shields candidates from the “tough questions” of the “knowledgeable reporters.” The complaint has rather a hollow ring when one realizes that the “tough questions” are designed mostly to produce a gaffe or an attack, and that many of the “knowledgeable reporters” mostly know what it is that will get them a shot at doing a stand-up in front of a compelling image or a voice-over for a misplayed fly ball.

James Q. Wilson’s new book, The Moral Sense, will be published in July by the Free Press. This article appeared in the June 21, 1993 issue of the magazine.