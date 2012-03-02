(I recently watched Taxi Driver with my 18 year-old son. When it was over, he asked me, wide-eyed, whether Manhattan really used to look like that. Yes, I explained. In 1975, when the movie was filmed, you really didn't have to do very much to make the Big Apple resemble the seventh circle of hell. For a more affectionate take on this same reality I recommend James Wolcott's hilarious memoir Lucking Out: My Life Getting Down and Semi-Dirty In The Seventies. But I digress.)

The broken windows theory had strong ideological appeal to both conservatives and liberals. For conservatives, it confirmed the idea that seemingly small infractions and incivilities were the thin edge of a wedge that threatened to topple civilization itself. For liberals, it confirmed Jane Jacobs's vision of successful city neighborhoods as fragile ecosystems held together by invisible communal bonds unheeded by, and requiring protection from, urban developers and their bribe-taking allies in city government.

The broken windows theory made everybody happy, and to the casual observer it seemed to explain the remarkable transformation of New York City under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. But was it—is it—true?

Not so's the National Research Council, an arm of National Academy of Sciences, could tell in its 2004 report, Fairness and Effectiveness in Policing: The Evidence. Citing the "community," "disorder," and "zero-tolerance" policing strategies inspired by Kelling and Wilson, the authors wrote, "There is a widespread perception among police policy makers and the public that enforcement strategies (primarily arrest) applied broadly against offenders committing minor offenses lead to reductions in serious crime. Research does not provide strong support for this proposition."

Crime statistics in New York City, in particular, have been used as evidence for the effectiveness of this approach (Karmen, 2000; Harcourt, 2001). During the period when New York City implemented an aggressive disorder enforcement policy, there were strong drops in the crime rates. The overall rate of felony complaints, for example, fell some 44 percent between 1993 and 1997 (Greene, 1999). Homicides declined more than 60 percent in this same period, a result that led many policy makers and some scholars to see the New York approach to policing as the most dramatic and important innovation of the last decade (DiIulio, 1995; Kelling and Coles, 1996; Bratton, 1998a; Silverman, 1999).

In the committee's view, these data do not provide a valid test of the effectiveness of generalized intensive enforcement on crime. First, the general program of intensive enforcement was implemented in New York as part of a larger set of organizational changes. [...] Second, a number of observers have noted that other factors unrelated to police activities may have played an important role in the observed drop in crime. For example, a group of studies have shown that the decline in New York City's crack epidemic may explain a good part of observed changes in crime (see Blumstein, 1995; Bowling, 1999). Others have argued that crime was already falling before the implementation of intensive enforcement activities in New York, suggesting that the trend of declining crime rates was not the result of police reform efforts after 1993 (Eck and Maguire, 2000; Joanes, 2001). Finally, studies show that the changes in the homicide rate in New York during that period are not dissimilar from those found in surrounding states and in other large cities that did not implement aggressive enforcement policies for disorder during the same period (Eck and Maguire, 2000; Karmen, 2000).

A 2007 paper by Bernard E. Harcourt, a political scientist, and Jens Ludwig, an economist, both now at the University of Chicago, noted that between 1993 (the year before New York's broken-windows policy was implemented) and 2000, the per-precinct number of misdemeanor arrests for smoking marijuana in public view zoomed from 10 per year to 644. African Americans, who constituted about 25 percent of the city's population, accounted for 52 percent of the arrests. Once arrested, blacks were twice as likely as white arrestees to be convicted. Meanwhile, Harcourt and Ludwig could find "no good evidence" that these arrests were