But the real shift wasn’t until 1981, when a new amendment dropped the requirement that the offender must have willingly transgressed the law. After 1981, ignorance of the law, including the laws of foreign countries, was no excuse. Moreover, violations could be prosecuted as felonies. This, says Andrew Wise, a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers who specializes in over-criminalization, has led to a growing number of people facing criminal charges for crimes that they unwittingly committed.

Schoenwetter is among them. In 1999, when he was working in Florida, he contracted with David McNab, an old friend and frequent business associate, to buy a “typical load of Caribbean spiny lobster” in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. On an anonymous tip, the shipment of Honduran lobsters was seized by the National Marine Fishery Service (NMFS) on the suspicion that it violated Honduran laws. Six months later, Shoenwetter heard McNab had cut a deal with prosecutors. Soon after, FBI, IRS, and NMFS agents appeared at Schoenwetter’s house at six in the morning with a warrant for his arrest. He rejected the prosecution’s offer of a three-year sentence, and was convicted of conspiracy and importation contrary to law, which carried a sentence of 97 months in prison, three years of supervised release, a $15,000 fine, and the forfeiture of the $100,000 staked in the shipment.

Schoenwetter’s story was summoned in February when Rand Paul introduced the Freedom from Over-Criminalization and Unjust Seizures Act of 2012, or FOCUS Act, which takes aim at the Lacey Act. In a press release, Paul states, “We have seen the damage this extremely broad and vague law has done to American companies and it is time to change its language to better serve Americans and the American jobs it threatens.”

This may seem like a feverish obsession, but it’s not confined to Senator Paul’s office; indeed, it has spread throughout the conservative movement. At a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, one panelist described McNab—Schoenwetter’s erstwhile associate turned apparent government informant—as a “hulking” man with “a walrus mustache” who you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark in alley; the real menace, however, was the Lacey Act. Gibson guitars, which was most recently raided last September over a shipment of Indian hardwoods was also cited at CPAC as a victim of malicious government over-reach. Paul’s FOCUS Act would remove all references to foreign laws, and would replace criminal penalties with lesser civil fines.

But the story being spun by Senator Paul and other members of the conservative movement overlooks some relevant details. Lacey, as it is currently written, arguably has a fair degree of flexibility. While ignorance of the law is not an excuse, it does factor into penalization. A sliding scale takes into account whether laws were knowingly violated. Knowingly violating the law carries the maximum penalty (felony fines and possible prison terms). Failing to practice “due care”—importing from a country where illegal practices are commonplace, for example—is treated as a misdemeanor, though it can also carry prison sentences of up to one year. The lowest-level violation, where due care has been exercised but the Act has nonetheless been violated, results in a light fine and the forfeiture of the goods.