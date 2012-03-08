In an op-ed in today's New York Times, Charles Murray says he "can't refute" the criticism that his recent book, Coming Apart, fails to offer any solutions to the class divisions he describes. "The reason is simple," he writes. "Solutions that are remotely practicable right now would not do much good."

I find Murray's confession a little weird, since, as I noted in my recent review of the book, Murray does offer solutions. They just happen not to be solutions that are terribly relevant to the problems he describes. For instance, he says we should replace the welfare state with a guaranteed income, a solution that would seem to contradict his claim that welfare breeds dependency. It's a sign of how halfheartedly this and a few other solutions are offered up that Murray has managed already to forget about them.

Anyway, in response to his critics, Murray proposes a few more solutions. And--pleasant surprise--they're mostly pretty good ones.

Murray's first proposal is to abolish unpaid internships. These are, Murray rightly points out, available only available to "rich, smart children." Henceforth, Murray says, any entity that is not a religious organization and employs 10 people or more must pay minimum wage "to anyone who shows up for work every day." Let's do it.