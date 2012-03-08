Conservatives are seizing on a number in the president’s new budget, claiming it shows, once again, that the Affordable Care Act will substantially increase the deficit. They did so late last week, just as the Rush Limbaugh controversy was exploding, so few people have noticed. But it’s the type of claim sure to become a staple of Republican Party talking points. And, like so many of those claims, it appears to be very misleading.

The controversy is over what the budget refers to as “refundable premium assistance tax credits.” Those are the tax credits that, starting in 2014, will be available to working- and middle-class Americans who need financial assistance purchasing private health insurance through the newly established exchanges. According to the president’s new budget, the ten-year cost of those tax credits is significantly higher than the administration had projected last year: $111 billion higher, to be precise.

As far as I can tell, Forbes health care columnist Avik Roy was, to his credit, the first to discover the discrepancy. A longtime Obamacare critic who has always claimed the law will cost more than anticipated, Roy quipped, “It will be interesting to see if Obama budget officials can explain why their estimates are so different today than they were a year ago, or if they will simply shrug their shoulders and say, 'What’s $111 billion among friends?'"

Sure enough, the administration initially seemed stumped. When House Ways and Means Chairman Dave Camp asked Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius about the discrepancy, during a hearing, Sebelius said she didn’t know the reason. That prompted a formal inquiry to the administration, demanding that the administration explain what happened – and suggesting the law’s skeptics were right all along.