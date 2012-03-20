EDWARD ST. AUBYN’S characters are a gallery of maladjusted freaks, each one held up as further proof of the impossibility of being an adequate, let alone worthwhile, person. St. Aubyn has based five of his seven novels around Patrick Melrose, a semi-autobiographical protagonist, and the sociopaths, depressives, addicts, and grotesques he encounters in upper-class English society from infancy to his fifties. “Worthiness” in St Aubyn is measured in two senses. One is the perceived social value of a character, as judged by their equally insecure peers; how long their family has been landed gentry, whether they have ever “married down,” how many successive generations have managed not to work for a living. “You know it’s not fair to ask me about work,” Patrick reprimands a friend in the third Melrose novel, Some Hope, as he nears his thirtieth birthday, only just beginning to consider a career as a barrister. St Aubyn continues: “His decision to study the law had got him as far as hiring Twelve Angry Men from a video shop.”

The other sense of worthwhile, judged in biting prose by the omniscient narrator, and by Patrick, whose thoughts are most often channeled, is how far you manage to avoid doing harm to others. Patrick is well placed to comment on deliberately inflicted injury; his father David raped his mother Eleanor to conceive him, and then proceeds to do the same to his son from the age of five onward. In St. Aubyn’s first book, the dryly titled Never Mind, David’s indifference to his son’s suffering is unflinchingly described. During a leisurely lunch after the first time he abuses Patrick at their summer home in Provence, David muses that “‘the experience itself had been short and brutish, but not altogether nasty. He smiled at Yvette, said how ravenous he was, and helped himself to the brochette of lamb and flageolets.’” This is an extreme example of how St. Aubyn juxtaposes luxury and pain, highlighting the absurdity of refinement in the context of suffering, as well as the dark comedy that he ekes from such scenes.

In subsequent books the central harm inflicted is most often that which Patrick does to himself, spending his twenties as a trust-fund drug addict. The period of decline that the reader witnesses directly is Patrick’s trip to New York to pick up his father’s ashes, as well as some Quaaludes, speed, and heroin. While most of St. Aubyn is comparable to Waugh at his snarkiest, the New York episode is reminiscent of Bret Easton Ellis in its descriptions of a compulsive over-eater and socialite wearing silk tourniquets as fashion statements. At Last echoes Bad News in that it also takes place immediately after a parent’s death, in this case, Patrick’s mother’s: “I think my mother’s death is the best thing to happen to me since … well, since my father’s death.” But At Last has little of the fury of Bad News. It is very much an epilogue, as a resigned but not quite defeated Patrick considers the burdensome legacy, both financial and emotional, of his family, and whether he has escaped its very worst effects.

Eleanor Melrose is overshadowed in Patrick’s consciousness by his father, but later comes under scrutiny for the harm she allowed inflicted on her son, how her passivity and masochism colluded with David’s cruelty. Her particular type of denial becomes a principal theme of the last two Melrose books, Mother’s Milk and At Last, which takes place at Eleanor’s funeral. The narrative switches between the inner monologues of the guests at the funeral service. Nancy, Eleanor’s sister, inwardly despairs at the funeral’s lack of pomp, mourning the wealth and true privilege from which she and Eleanor were disinherited, the kind of background where her mother could “buy the entire village street that ran along the boundary wall of the Pavillon Colombe, in order to demolish it and expand the garden.” Nancy’s fond memories of her family’s “splendour and wreckage” explain some of the roots of Eleanor’s frantic philanthropy, a drive to give away money and affection which excludes her child and grandchildren.