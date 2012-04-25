The superiority of RFT as well as its limits are well established in the academic literature. According to Manzi, businesses also use RFT whenever they can. A business such as Wal-Mart, with thousands of stores, might try out some innovation like a new display in a random selection of stores, using the remaining stores as a control group. If sales rise in the stores with the new display relative to sales in the other stores, one can infer that the display increased business.

In the first two thirds of his book, Manzi describes the historical development of the RFT and its philosophical basis, and includes a digression on the philosophy of science. The argument will be familiar to empiricists and philosophers, but it may interest a popular audience, and is well done and readable. Manzi argues that RFT should be used in universities, businesses, and government more often than it currently is, but in making this argument he sails with the wind at his back. Few people would disagree with him.

A more ambitious argument emerges in the last part of the book. Manzi argues that the RFT—or more precisely, the overall approach to empirical investigation that the RFT exemplifies—provides a way of thinking about public policy. This is the most imaginative and interesting part of Manzi’s book, but it is less successful than the earlier chapters.

It becomes clear only in the later sections why Manzi included the chapters on the philosophy of science. The book is less interested in the RFT than in the limits of empirical knowledge. Given these limits, what attitude should we take toward government? As Manzi explains, our grasp of the universe is shaky even where, as in the case of physics, “hard science” plays the dominant role. The scientific method cannot establish truths; it can only falsify hypotheses. The hypotheses come from our daily experience, so even when science prunes away intuitions that fail the experimental method, we can never be sure that the theories that remain standing reflect the truth or just haven’t been subject to the right experiment. And even within its domain, the experimental method is not foolproof. When an experiment contradicts received wisdom, it is an open question whether the wisdom is wrong or the experiment was improperly performed. Thus, when a recent experiment appeared to show that neutrinos could travel faster than the speed of light, scientists did not chuck the theory of relativity, but looked for ways in which the experiment may have gone awry. Much of scientific knowledge turns out to depend on norms of scientific behavior, good faith, convention, and other phenomena that in other contexts tend to provide an unreliable basis for knowledge.

Under this view of the world, one might be attracted to the cautious conservatism associated with Edmund Burke, the view that we should seek knowledge in traditional norms and customs, which have stood the test of time and presumably some sort of Darwinian competition—a human being is foolish, the species is wise. There are hints of this worldview in Manzi’s book, though he does not explicitly endorse it. He argues, for example, that we should approach social problems with a bias for the status quo; those who seek to change it carry the burden of persuasion. Once a problem is identified, we should try out our ideas on a small scale before implementing them across society—except in those instances where an immediate all-or-nothing decision is called for, as occurs during wars and economic crises. Meanwhile we should encourage variation across society, so that ideas can be tried out in different conditions, and proposals will bubble up from below. Manzi thus embraces federalism, and argues that we should permit states (and smaller-scale localities) to experiment with different policies.