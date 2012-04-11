LAST SUMMER, WHEN a labor standoff imperiled the N.B.A. season, J. R. Smith was one of several American players who opted for a sure paycheck by signing to play in China. In his first and likely only season in the Chinese Basketball Association, Smith became an immediate sensation, leading the league in scoring, and bringing international attention to his team, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, which plays its home games in Yiwu, a manufacturing city known, thanks to its principal export, as “sock town.” Though he piled up impressive statistics, Smith’s run in China ended with mixed results. All season he remained aloof from his teammates, separated by an unfamiliar language, and he ran afoul of management, who claimed that he had been faking injuries. Smith was named a league All-Star, but the Golden Bulls missed the playoffs, bringing Smith’s year abroad to an early end. He is back in the States now, having recently joined the New York Knicks for the remainder of the American season. In China, his former employer is withholding a third of his salary, claiming that Smith skipped too many practices.

J. R. Smith is not the only basketball mercenary to have done a tour in China, nor is his uneven experience a particularly unique one. A glance at the statistical leaders from the past season reveals a list of names, mostly American former collegians or benchwarmer pros, which might be faintly familiar to the casual fan. International players dominate the C.B.A., and landing a talented star can immediately improve the prospects of a middling team. Yet as Jim Yardley writes in Brave Dragons, a narrative of the year he spent with a team from the coal-belt city of Taiyuan, the league is wary of its foreign imports, limiting roster spots for internationals to two per team. Basketball is China’s most popular sport, a fact that creates, in itself, a kind of existential national crisis, since a more perfect version of the game is played elsewhere, in the United States. Chinese players, Yardley writes, “had been taught to regard themselves as defective,” and “considered themselves genetically less capable of excelling at sports that require a combination of power and speed.” Foreign hired guns raised the level of play in China, but they were also a constant reminder of domestic inferiority. Could there be another way to improve the Chinese game?

Yardley, the former Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, introduces an unlikely innovator in Boss Wang, a blustery nouveau riche steel baron and owner of the bottom-dwelling Shanxi Brave Dragons, who looked to America not just for on-court talent, but for “a higher basketball consciousness.” He identifies that consciousness as Bob Weiss, who in 2008 became the first former N.B.A. head coach to be hired as a consultant in the Chinese league. It is a mark of the awe in which the Chinese hold American basketball that the bald and bespectacled Weiss—who during his American coaching days often appeared glum and slightly defeated—could overnight become Babu WeeSuh, the guru savior of the Chinese game. Yet upon his arrival Weiss is eyed jealously by reporters and fans in other cities, as if he were, as Yardley writes, “a fancy piece of new technology that had been shipped to the wrong place.”

It quickly becomes apparent that Weiss is, if not exactly in the wrong place, then certainly in a strange one. At the team’s first press conference, Boss Wang proudly introduces his new hire, before offering a bluntly uninspiring prediction: the Brave Dragons will finish tenth. Weiss is originally hired as a consultant, but is then suddenly promoted to head coach, before being demoted and then re-promoted at points during the season. It never becomes clear what his precise role is, other than being made subject, along with his players and staff, to the whims of the idiosyncratic owner. At times he shares power with a Chinese coach, Liu Tie, who is retained for his ability to impose discipline on the team. Boss Wang explains his organizational model to Yardley, saying that Weiss “is accustomed to dealing with lots of high-level principles. Our players are very young, very raw.” Weiss is occasionally incredulous, but mostly remains an affable and open-minded protagonist in a narrative that works, on one level, as a familiar fish-out-of-water story.