It's well known that Mitt Romney is a shameless flip-flopper ready to shed any and all traces of his former moderation to win the GOP nomination. But this week we’ve seen an instance where Romney has been falsely accused of flip-flopping, yet Romney, hilariously, hasn’t protested, presumably because he has no particular interest in correcting the record.

The subject is the minimum wage. When he was Massachusetts governor, Romney vetoed an increase in the state minimum wage from $6.75 to $7.50 in 2007 and to $8 in 2008 on the grounds that it exceeded the inflation rate. He urged the state legislature to raise it to $7 and henceforth to adjust it every two years according to inflation. The veto was overridden, mooting Romney’s stance, but Romney continued to support the idea of indexing the minimum wage to inflation, which he'd first promoted in his 2002 gubernatorial campaign. This position puts him well to the left of most Republicans (many of whom would like to abolish the minimum wage altogether) and even a lot of Democrats. “I haven’t changed my thoughts on that,” Romney said as recently as February 1.

And then, in an interview this week with Larry Kudlow of CNBC, Romney flip-flopped. Or so you would think from reading various media accounts that accepted uncritically this inaccurate characterization from the National Employment Law Project Action Fund. “Romney Changes Course on Minimum Wage,” Steve Benen reported on MSNBC's Maddow blog. “Mitt Romney Flip-Flops On Minimum Wage,” reported Mark Wachtler in the Examiner. CBS News said on its Web site, “Romney abruptly abandoned a position he has held since he ran for governor to link increases in the federal minimum wage to rises in inflation.” Rush Limbaugh, who had previously slammed Romney on the issue, noted with pleasure that Romney had “changed in a proper way his announced support to the minimum wage.” (Practically the only person to report this story right is Dave Jamieson of the Huffington Post, but Jamieson's story has been misinterpreted by most who’ve read it to say Romney flip-flopped, which it doesn’t.)

Actually, what happened was much more interesting than that. Romney, pressured by a conservative ideologue to change his unacceptably liberal position on the minimum wage, squirmed and fudged a little, but he didn’t flip-flop. Now that’s a story. Tear up the front page!