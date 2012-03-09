Can we build a new diplomatic and security architecture for the Middle East that effectively balances our interests and our principles in the new context defined by the collapse or weakening of autocracies throughout the region? We have already learned the hard way that our relations with Egypt will be very different from those that prevailed for three decades under Mubarak. No doubt many other surprises are in store. If our policies will have to pay more attention to public opinion, and if that opinion is likely to lean toward Islamism, at least for a while, then how will we distinguish between the kinds of Islamism we can engage and those we must oppose? Can we find a way of preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons, not just for a few years, but for the foreseeable future? If not, what can we do to prevent the standard parade of horribles—including a rush to proliferation throughout the region—from coming to pass? For better or worse, the rest of the world is looking to us to protect the freedom of the seas, the flow of oil through the Straits of Hormuz, and a measure of regional stability—challenges that will require substantial investments of military and diplomatic resources.

As China continues to surge as an economic and military power, how will Obama redeem his pledge to pivot toward the Pacific? Nations throughout East Asia—longtime allies and former adversaries alike—are looking to us to balance newly assertive Chinese diplomacy and territorial claims while preserving the peace. We won’t be credible in this role unless we are willing to spend what it takes on naval power and land bases in the region. Here as elsewhere, there is a tension between the requirements of our declaratory policy and the reality of our fiscal situation. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta has made it bluntly clear that he could not carry out his assigned mission if his budget is subjected to another $500 billion in cuts through sequestration.

So while I’ve laid out four defining questions for Obama’s second term, the first—a sustainable fiscal policy—is key to all the rest. As we’ve seen, it’s also the one that comes first chronologically. Recent reports indicate that a bipartisan group in the House has resumed work on the deal that eluded Obama and Boehner last summer. While this effort may turn out to be another fool’s errand, the administration should be hoping that it’s serious, and the economic policy team should be preparing to engage on the issue as soon as the election is over, if not earlier.

William Galston is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributing editor for The New Republic.