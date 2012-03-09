On Saturday night at 9 p.m., political reporters across the Beltway will gather round their flat-screens swelling with an odd mix of regret and expectation, like paunchy forty-somethings at a college reunion looking at an old video clip from that great blow-out party years past. Boy, did we have it good, then, and boy is life now dull by comparison. Instead of Obama and Hillary, it's Mitt and Rick. And instead of Sarah Palin, it'll be ... Rob Portman? Whoever it is, it won't measure up, not even close.

But for one night, we can try and relive the glories of 2008, or at least the delectable Palin-dominated portion of it that HBO chose to focus on in adapting to the small screen Game Change, the behind-the-scenes tell-all of the 2008 campaign by John Heilemann and Mark Halperin. The film takes us back to that heady season with workmanlike efficiency, marching us past all the stations of the Palin cycle: the desperation that led John McCain to select her, her breakthrough convention speech, the disastrous TV interviews and semi-recovery for her debate with Joe Biden, her rogue breakaway in the final weeks of the campaign. Holding it all together is the tragic framework through which many have properly come to regard the Palin episode: that McCain, a war hero whose campaign was built around his claim to putting “country first,” had put the country at great risk by selecting for the vice presidency — the back-up to a 72-year-old cancer survivor — someone so manifestly unfit for the role.

Yet try as the filmmakers might, it just isn't the same. How could it be, really? For starters, how can one truly capture Sarah Palin? Sure, Tina Fey did so brilliantly in satiric form, but Julianne Moore set out to meet a much higher dramatic bar here and falls short. Moore looks the part, and gamely ventures Palin's Alaska accent, often to the point of excess (her “deal” comes too close to “dill,” her “feel” too close to “fill.”) But she simply cannot convey the sheer magic of Palin, the alluring combination of ideological intensity, provincial gumption and wink-wink sauciness that made one smitten conservative pundit declare that she “sent little starbursts through the screen and ricocheting around the living rooms of America.” A wise political observer noted to me during the campaign that one of the things that made Palin such a bold choice was that she was truly of the frontier – she hunted moose (albeit less avidly than she'd have us believe); her part-native husband fished for salmon in Bristol Bay and worked the North Slope oil fields. This sort of hockey mom was a breed apart from the minivan chauffeurs that decide elections in suburban Denver and Northern Virginia. But Moore's Palin utterly lacks this strain of tousled Wasilla wildness; she is a suburban PTA mom to the core, so domesticated and sedated from the first moment we see her that it is very hard to believe that McCain's headhunters would have seized onto her after a glimpse of a few video clips – or that she would have sent huge campaign crowds into rapture. (The crowd scenes, I should say here, are a real strength in the film; the book glaringly failed to convey the broader context in which the candidates and consultant were operating, including the crowds that, in the case of Palin's audiences, edged from delirious to frighteningly venomous.)

The real Palin has complained that the film unfairly casts her as a complete dimwit; only she and her McCain handlers know for sure whether, for instance, she really let slip that she thought that England's government was run by the queen, as the film portrays. If anything, the film leaves out some of the more salacious material at its disposal, such as the scene in the book where Palin opens her hotel room door to McCain's advisers wearing only a towel, or her purported remark to McCain adman Fred Davis when he came upon her in the dressing room: “my brand is hair-up, isn't it?” No, more objectionable than any alleged flightiness in the portrayal of Palin, if you ask me, is that the film has deprived her of her spirit and her verve, the qualities that gave force both to her demagoguery and her charm.