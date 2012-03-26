As the question mark punctuating their title suggests, Kinder and Dale-Riddle side with the skeptics. “Obama should have won the 2008 election in a landslide,” they write. “The gap between the vote he received and the vote that we calculate he should have received is due substantially to race.” Standard models that can explain electoral outcomes from the last sixty years all fall short when applied to “predicting” the 2008 election. The authors’ best estimate, averaging across different models, is that Obama should have received 58.1 percent of the vote in 2008. Instead, he received 53.7 percent. The key factor not accounted for in the models? Race.

Beyond dispute is that Obama’s race helped to increase black turnout and the percentage of the black vote. Of course, blacks have long been a reliable part of the Democratic coalition. But 2008 was different. Blacks turned out in considerably greater numbers—65 percent of eligible voters, compared to 60 percent in 2004—and gave the Democratic candidate a higher-than-usual percentage of their vote, up 6 points to 95 percent from the average black vote over the previous four elections. Digging deeper into the data, Kinder and Dale-Riddle found a remarkable tidbit: holding factors such as education and income constant, blacks were more likely to turn out to vote than whites in 2008, the first time that had happened in half a century. Taking all of these findings into account, the authors estimate that Obama gained about 2.2 percentage points more from the black vote than a typical Democratic candidate would have.

But “what race gives, race can take away.” While blatant racism is now marginalized in American society—and even harder to measure—racial resentment and stereotyping still persist and are easier to capture. Kinder and Dale-Riddle use data on attitudes toward race from the quadrennial National Election Studies surveys. Questions about whether discrimination still exists, the unwillingness of blacks to work hard, the legacy of slavery, and the like can serve as a measure of how a respondent feels about African Americans. According to the authors, racial resentment and stereotyping among white voters predicted their vote against Obama powerfully. All told, they estimate that Obama suffered a “race penalty” of about 10 percentage points among white voters.

But in making the case for the persistence of race, the authors occasionally seem to overreach. They point out that the decline in Obama’s approval ratings from inauguration to the midterms was “unusually steep.” They note that his ratings fell even though the Index of Consumer Sentiment, a measure of consumer confidence, gradually began to improve after Obama took office—a fact that underscores that other factors, such as race, were behind Obama’s declining popularity. But the claim that “Obama’s sharp descent seems unconnected to actual performance” simply is not persuasive. Considerable though the administration’s accomplishments were, unemployment rose from 7.8 percent around inauguration to 10 percent by the end of 2009—and fell only to 9.5 percent by the midterms. Racial resentment or not, one cannot blame the poll respondent—especially a Republican or independent—who gave the president low marks.

Kinder and Dale-Riddle also seem to underestimate the power of party. In a digression, they consider the brief political career of Colin Powell, who was touted as a potential candidate in 1996. Although he eventually decided not to run, Powell saw approval numbers that suggested that he could transcend race. Whites and blacks gave Powell equally high marks; racially resentful whites and racially sympathetic whites also gave him the same lofty ratings. Kinder and Dale-Riddle puzzle over Powell’s appeal and posit that his stature as a victorious general accounts for it. But there is a simpler explanation: Powell is a Republican. He may be black, but he was not a member of the party identified with racial liberalism. A white Republican who may have had higher-than-average levels of racial resentment would not have hesitated to support Powell anyway. (For a more recent example, look no further than the Tea Party’s love for Herman Cain.)