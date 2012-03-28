Kapur’s subjects cover a wide span: a cow-broker, a call-center girl, an IT worker, a marketing professional, and a farmer. They represent the breadth of the Indian caste system from Dalit (untouchable) to Reddiar (once-aristocratic landowner). They are the foot-soldiers of change but also its casualties.

Kapur describes Veena, a marketing professional: “In many ways, she was like a lot of women I had known in New York: just a girl in the city, navigating the shoals of love and career.” Later, after she gets cancer, she decides that she is finally ready to have children, and she wants to do more yoga and write short stories instead of nasty work emails. This is not an “only in India” story. Hari, an IT worker, struggles with whether his parents will accept his homosexuality. The cow-broker Jayavel appreciates that his line of work is becoming obsolete and imagines embarking on a new career—a story that many Americans who worked in manufacturing can easily relate to. On their own these are unremarkable stories. But together they show a seismic change in Indian society—a society where the ability to make choices in one’s personal and professional lives has historically been subordinate to the strictures of caste and colonialism. A country where the choice of whom to marry, which in the West is considered the ultimate form of self-expression, is often arranged by families.

Kapur picks up on the newness of these individual choices and experiences: Hari, the gay IT worker, has taken on the slogan “once I start, I can’t stop” as a shopping motto. He explains that he has “seen customers go into shops with long lists of questions. They took things down from shelves, they made a mess, and then left without spending even fifty paisa. It wasn’t correct.” Traditionally shopping in India would not have been a time to exercise personal choice. You shopped at certain times of year that coincided with holidays and weather, money might be allotted from a family pool, the merchants were people that had longstanding relationships to the family and were a part of the community. It is this relationship of customer to merchant that Hari grafts onto his experience of going to a mall, and it gets him into trouble: he accumulates tens of thousands of rupees in debt on his new credit cards.

Now imagine that Hari comes home from the mall with a new cell phone cover. The cover comes in a plastic case, in a plastic bag. He gets sick of the case’s color, and in a month he is back at the store buying another. He has more money, more stuff, and more trash than his parents ever imagined. He throws the old cover out—just as he has thrown out the case and the plastic bag the covers came in. When he throws trash out, he leaves it on the street. Hari is, Kapur writes, one of “a population capable of maintaining ritualistic levels of hygiene at home, yet that dumped its garbage on the streets without compunction.” There is no garbage collector to pick up the trash. It is picked through by a scavenger who sells the case to a recycler in one of the city’s slums. The rest might end up in a burning pile of garbage along the highway.

Trash becomes a motif of the book, as it is of modern day India. Kapur wakes up one night to find his older son vomiting. Dioxins from a nearby garbage dump have infiltrated his living room. Peace in Auroville is shattered, and suddenly he sees trash everywhere. “When I drove along highways lined with blazing mounds of garbage ... India, I began to feel, was burning,” Kapur writes. Moreover: