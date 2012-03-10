Beyond the power companies, a fundamental distrust of government has also emerged. Poor communication and a reluctance to reveal the scope of the disaster meant that some towns in Fukushima Prefecture were not evacuated for several weeks, needlessly exposing residents to high radiation levels. And consumers feel unsure about the food supply. Regulations require only that food be labeled with the prefecture in which it was processed, so that beef or milk from cows raised in Fukushima don’t indicate the product’s origin on their packaging. These concerns have led many to stop buying certain products. Individuals who are particularly worried take food samples to private companies for testing. One such individual whom I spoke with drove to a lab about two hours away and paid ¥4,000 (about $50) per sample to have his food tested. The government finds itself in a difficult position with regard to the food supply, as it tries to balance consumers’ safety concerns with the needs of farmers, producers, and suppliers.

While the rest of the country wrestles with the need to alter its energy system and deep-seated doubts about government regulations, life remains particularly challenging for the people in the northeast. In the months immediately following the tragedy, the government promised financial assistance totaling over ¥6 trillion (approximately $70 billion), and foreign governments, private companies, and celebrities—from Jackie Chan to baseball star Ichiro Suzuki—pledged or helped raise billions more. And ordinary citizens played active roles in relief efforts, donating time, money, and supplies to help the northeast. (Visiting the devastated city of Rikuzen Takata in the summer, I met volunteer relief workers from all over Japan.)

But, according to Japan’s NHK news, 110,000 people are still living in temporary housing communities. One city official I met in Rikuzen Takata was still sleeping in his car in July. Even today, many are unable to find jobs or regular income. A December survey of the largest temporary housing community, near the city of Ishinomaki, revealed that 47 percent of households included someone out of work. The situation was even worse for those involved in the fishing industry: Only 10 percent of approximately 200 Ishinomaki seafood-related companies have reopened. Small business owners cannot rebuild because, having lost their collateral in the tsunami, they are unable to obtain new loans. Even those who were not directly affected by the tsunami have found it hard to make a living in post-disaster Japan. I spoke with an artisan near the famous pottery village of Mashiko who lost his kiln and much of his stock to the earthquake. But the greater challenge came in the months afterward, when people hesitated to buy luxury items like handmade pottery because it seemed indulgent when so many were suffering.

With so many homes, buildings, cars, and other things destroyed, the volume of debris is too large for local communities to process. According to the Environment Ministry, one town, Onagawa, had about 444,000 tons of debris—a quantity that its mayor claimed would take the town 115 years to produce under normal circumstances. Other regions, however, do not want to accept the garbage because of concerns that it might contain radioactive materials. Even more troubling are the “decontamination” efforts underway in the towns and villages near the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant. Visiting the village of Katsurao, in the Fukushima evacuation zone, I witnessed crews using construction equipment to scrape off the top layers of soil that contain most of the radioactive particles. However, lacking any secure place to put the contaminated soil, they stored it under tarps at the far end of the middle school athletic field. Such steps do not instill confidence.

Finally, the recovery has been slow along the northeast Pacific coast because of lingering questions about the safety and feasibility of rebuilding. Most local people want their communities reconstructed, but since no one can predict when another earthquake or tsunami might come, the government is reluctant to authorize rebuilding on vulnerable lands. Moreover, many of the cities in northeastern Japan were losing residents prior to the earthquake. Increasingly made up of elderly citizens, some of those towns were likely to disappear in a matter of decades, leading outsiders to question the wisdom of rebuilding rather than forcing these declining towns to merge with neighboring communities. As can be expected, local opposition to these ideas has been fierce. But at greatest risk are the towns and villages within the still-vacant Fukushima evacuation zone. Even with improved decontamination procedures, will the residents—especially the families with children—return once the government has declared the land safe? If they do not, then those towns will surely disappear.