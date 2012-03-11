There is nothing wrong with all this, of course. Analytical sports commentary is a perfectly worthwhile thing. But is that really all there is to sports? During the last World Cup, Franklin Foer wrote in TNR about how wonderful it was that soccer, unlike other sports, had managed to defy statistical analysis, leaving the door open for other modes of argument and interpretation. But I would take the point further. It’s not just that we need different kinds of analysis in sports. We also need sports to go beyond the realm of analysis altogether. Sports, in particular college basketball, are about emotion as well as analysis—something that intellectual sports fans are too quick to forget.

Sometimes it is good to feel and not just to think, and if there is any part of our life where we can get away with this behavior, it should be sports. We might not want our president to emote about economics or war; but why shouldn’t a fan, or for that matter a sports announcer, emote about athletics, which is not after all a matter of world historical importance? The truth is, it’s tiring and not always enjoyable to be analytical about everything. And part of the reason why sports exist is to serve as a break from thinking, not an extension of it.

No sport has an emotional component quite as intense as college basketball. A decent percentage of the best teams in the country represent schools that don’t have big-time college football programs, meaning they can count on the passion of the singularly focused fan (consider the atmosphere at a Duke game, for instance). College basketball fans are feet away from the players, and they play in indoor arenas that are acoustically destined to be louder than the outdoor venues of other college sports. Senior nights usually feature tears and hugs, and that is just the players, not to mention their parents or coaches. Without helmets and without too much space between fan and player, at most arenas you can see and hear all of this. The emotions are real and raw (arguably with less of the “beer and circus” atmosphere—which college sports critics like Murray Sperber denounce—than one finds in college football).

Emotion also pervades the sport because of its unpredictability. The structure of the NCAA Tournament (where big schools play small schools) produces uncertainty, as does the style of the game—the combination of the three-point shot and the capacity of one great player on a not-great team to alter the outcome. The result is that we regularly get underdog teams like Butler or VCU that do not just win, but capture us emotionally as well.

This is where Dick Vitale comes in. If we have a sport full of emotion, we need an announcer who employs the communicative art of emotion. And no one does this better than Vitale. He brings to the public life of sports a genuine, unadulterated enthusiasm—from his famous bellow about the double-overtime Duke-North Carolina game of 1995 that he “could stay there all night” to the moment earlier this year when the camera caught him dancing with cheerleaders during a Murray State game. As Vitale himself has said, “I let my emotions and feelings go.”