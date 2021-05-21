Notes on Pablo Picasso

I did not see the exhibition of Picasso’s pictures held recently in New York, nor did I see any of these pictures elsewhere, but the last time I was in Paris, I saw a number of pictures of the same kind. What I am writing of Picasso now has therefore only a general reference to the New York pictures, which I know from reproductions in The Arts. Opportunely a note on Picasso which accompanies the pictures, has a text for my purpose. “An able young painter” who “talks more coherently” than some others there quoted says: … “His earlier pictures show that he was born with a rotten romantic streak in him. Picasso never was quite human. That’s why he is greater as a cubist. Keep him down to a real intellectual problem which prevents him from cheap illustrations like The Lovers, and the power of the man comes out in pure expression.” This statement is clear and precise except for its ignoring all the pictures that are not of lovers. To be sure it is, as I see things, false in every essential particular, but it is no less admirable for that.

There is no question that Picasso had in him a romantic streak from the first. “The able young painter” quoted, being above all things young, is privileged to call it rotten. The important point is that the romantic streak is contrasted with the intellectual interest that comes out as pure expression in the cubist work. That is what one might call the Picasso legend. I think it entirely false. It is a sad mistake to think that Picasso was “never quite human.” He was pathetically, disastrously human.

Picasso came to Paris a badly educated young painter, but infinitely clever and facile. The first influence he felt was, I believe, that of the mordant illustrator Toulouse Lautrec. Later in the Blue period and in the Harlequin period the illustrative interest remained obviously predominant. Picasso once explained the Blue period by the fact that Prussian blue was the cheapest color to be had. Doubtless that was an advantage, but the pictures of that period were blue in mood as well as in color. In the Harlequin period the temper is lighter, yet still sad and wistful. There is more flexibility in the line, and decidedly more alertness of observation and interest than in the Blue period. The Harlequin period was succeeded by the Pink period. It was during this time that Picasso began to move in the direction of “intellectual seriousness and pure expression.”