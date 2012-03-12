[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Ross Douthat's New York Times column yesterday made the argument that the much-maligned Republican Party has not gone crazy. Republican voters showed no interest in voting for Herman Cain, Michele Bachmann, or Donald Trump, and they (the voters) are inevitably going to hand the nomination over to Mitt Romney.

Jon Chait has responded by arguing that Romney is going to win the nomination because he (Romney) has been acting like a crazy man. Beyond that, he has vastly more money than his opponents, none of whom are good politicians.

Responding to Chait, Douthat argues that he (Chait) has been wrong in previously predicting that the more extreme candidates have a chance at winning the nomination.