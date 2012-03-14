Yes, we know we’re tempting fate. But we figure there’s a 50 percent chance Obama will get reelected, and in any case he needs an agenda to campaign on. So we’ve asked a number of TNR contributors to explain what they think Obama should focus on for the next four years—if he wins in November. Click here to read the collected contributions.

Concerns about income inequality and fairness have become such a mainstay of our politics that they can even be felt pulsating through the Republican presidential primaries. Indeed, it was Rick Perry who revitalized the term “vulture capitalism” to attack Mitt Romney, and Newt Gingrich who attacked Bain Capital. In truth, however, this shouldn’t be surprising: The middle class has declined in the last several decades, from 50 percent of Americans to just 42 percent, and people are struggling. For many voters, the upcoming presidential election will come down to one question: Who is the greatest champion of the middle class? If Obama wins in November, he will have done so because the country has rejected the supply-side, trickle-down economics of the Republican Party. He should thus take it as a mandate to pursue a middle-class agenda that reduces inequality and increases opportunity. And the best way to do this is to reform the tax code.

As it happens, shortly after the election Obama will be presented with the perfect opportunity to do so. At the end of December 2012, the Bush tax cuts will expire. So will the payroll tax cut. And on January 1, sequestration of discretionary funds will come into effect—automatically cutting programs like veteran training and employment services by 9 percent, and reducing defense spending by $454 billion. This series of sharp deadlines—including both defense cuts and raised taxes—may finally force Republicans to the table to discuss a balanced plan for deficit reduction.

But any sort of “grand bargain” can’t take as its only priority deficit reduction. To go through an entire election and end up with the plan that the President was ready to offer last August—higher revenues on upper-income Americans and cuts to entitlements—would be depressing to progressives, to say the least. That’s why the President should use the leverage he enjoys in the lame-duck session to actually address the needs of the middle class, with a deficit reduction plan that addresses fairness in the tax code.