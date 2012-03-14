Given that Mitt Romney is ostensibly the “establishment candidate” of his party, it’s surprising to see just how much of the Republican establishment has refrained from endorsing him. And that reticence is now starting to take its toll: There’s little doubt that if Republican elites more consistently rallied around Mitt, he could probably be spared an even longer, more dragged-out primary. Just in case Mitt wants to pick up the phone to plead his case, here’s a list of GOP bigwigs who are still taking a wait-and-see approach to his candidacy:

Marco Rubio

“He has no plans to endorse, although he does reserve the right to,” said Alex Conant, a spokesperson from Senator Rubio’s office, adding that Rubio would “campaign hard for the nominee.”

John Boehner

Speaker of the House John Boehner has refused to endorse a candidate during the primary. Last fall, Boehner indicated that he did not intend to endorse a candidate before the Convention stating, “I think we’ve got a lot of good candidates. They’re out there presenting their ideas, and I think it’s important to allow those who show up in the Republican primary to choose the candidate of their choice.”

Mitch McConnell

“The Senate Republican leader has not made an announcement on that,” said Michael Brumas, communications director of Mitch McConnell’s Senate leadership office.