IN THE LATE 1990s, the sociologist Eric Klinenberg was working on a book about the Chicago heat wave of 1995 when he made an unnerving discovery: of the disaster’s estimated 739 victims, hundreds were what he called “singletons”—people who lived alone and “died not only because of the weather, but also because they had grown dangerously isolated while the rest of the city turned away from them.” Klinenberg’s realization that there existed within Chicago “a secret society of people who live and die alone”—and that they were by no means an isolated minority—was the grim inspiration for his new book. Its subject is, by most measures, one of the largest demographic shifts in recent history. “More than 50 percent of American adults are single,” he writes, “and 31 million—roughly one out of every seven adults—live alone.” Globally, that number reaches around 202 million.

In spite of his bleak introduction to the topic, Klinenberg’s aim is not to moralize about singledom or to add to the growing body of crisis literature about the state of loneliness and middle-class adulthood. (Look up the phrase “emerging adulthood” or read any of the Atlantic’s recent marriage-anxiety features for a fuller explanation.) Rather, he is out to foreground living alone in debates where it tends to lurk in the background—conversations about the decline of marriage, real estate costs, or the isolating effects of technology. And his case is convincing: while we have had “about 200,000 years of experience with collective living,” never before in the history of human society have this many people been on their own. With its casual academicism and zeitgeisty appeal, Going Solo shares a great deal with Robert Putnam’s Bowling Alone, but Klinenberg has little interest in casting himself as a prophet of doom. “Facing up to the fact that since any one of us could live alone someday,” he remarks, “it’s in everyone’s interest to make it a healthier, happier, more socially engaging experience.”

After a brief foray into the background of American individualism, Klinenberg opens his study with a guided history of “solo-dwelling.” (He is a fan of clunky neologisms). Though living alone has traditionally mapped onto the growth of cities, its first real stirrings date back to the 1960s, when women’s liberation expanded job prospects, and a booming housing market drew young people to cities—and cultural and social opportunities kept them there. Ever the cultural bellwether, T.G.I. Friday’s became the country’s first singles bar in 1965, when it opened on 63rd Street in Manhattan. Perhaps not coincidentally, this was also around the time that retirement homes came into vogue.

Appraising the psychological shift in a cover story for New York, Tom Wolfe concluded in 1976 that decades of wartime spending had precipitated what amounted to a sea change in American social character. For the first time, Americans were able to take what had once been an aristocratic luxury—“remaking, remodeling, elevating, and polishing one’s very self ... and observing, studying, and doting on it”—and adapt it into a middle-class value.