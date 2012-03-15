The weaknesses of this view are numerous. First, understanding the rest of the sacred tradition (the sayings and acts of Muhammad) can greatly illuminate the meanings of the Koran. Devaluing everything post-Koranic also prevents modern interpreters from connecting themselves to the history of Koranic commentary, in which they might find some insights. Such a move would be akin to a Jew disregarding the Talmud (there were such deviants from Rabbinic Judaism and they were called Karaites) and dismissing it as just iterations of bias and ignorance piled upon itself. The reformer may have good reasons for relegating most of tradition, but she must have much more to say on why this is a justified move. In addition, everything scholars know about the social and intellectual history, linguistics, and philology of the Koran suggests that it emerged in a multi-religious Arab context some 1,400 years ago. So what specifically about the Koran is “religious,” but not “cultural,” “political,” “historical” etc.? No clear distinction exists.

Even assuming that such a clear distinction did exist, and that the Koran is primarily what matters today, one is still confronted with the problem of how non-arbitrarily to interpret the Koran. Specifically, why should the liberal re-interpreter claim greater authority for the verses of the Koran that she prefers over others that are unambiguously more conservative? Just as the Bible seems to be in different places both for slavery and against it, so also the Koran has both liberal-friendly and conservative-friendly verses. The Muslim liberal reformer must have a principled means by which to select among verses. What will not suffice is a post-hoc attraction to the sprinkling of verses that directly support modern liberal sensibilities, coupled with a revulsion against anything that sniffs of meanings that are anti-freedom, anti-democratic, pro-violence, xenophobic, patriarchal, homophobic, or intolerant of outsiders, or minority insiders. Lacking such a method, reformers can only cherry-pick their favorite liberal verses, and ignore or deny the relevance of the rest. When confronted with methodological contradictions, reformers must resort to mystery-mongering, and note continuously, as Manji does, that only God knows the real meaning of the Koran. If that is the case, and in the end practically anything goes, then what is the point of the liberal Muslim appealing to the Koran at all?

At the heart of these confusions is a deeper question, which Manji artfully avoids: what is the ontological status of the Koran? In the history of Islamic philosophy, debates have raged over whether the Koran was created and a part of history, or is somehow eternal. One early school of Islamic thought, the Mu’tazila, argued that only God was eternal and perfect, and scripture should not be confused with God himself. Thinking that there were two eternal, perfect entities in the universe would seem to threaten God’s oneness and unity. The Mu’tazilites thus inferred that the Koran had to be understood as created in time so as not to threaten pure monotheism. Taking a neo-Mu’tazila view allows the Islamic liberal to see the Koran as divinely inspired and containing many timeless truths, but also as a created product of this world of time and history—both a result of, and subject to, human interpretation. The Koran and its ethos therefore become continuous with the rest of human history, linguistics, psychology, and social life. A neo-Mu’tazilite view allows one to think of revelation in a more expansive and less bifurcated and intellectually implausible manner. It does not require the strong demarcation of religion as something wholly other than culture and politics, nor would it require cutting oneself off from potential insights within the rest of tradition. In this way, the Islamic tradition as a whole—Sunni, Shia, Sufi, and all variety of other sub-traditions—can be appreciated as sources of edification without implausible hermeneutical gymnastics. This more progressive view of scripture is the way many contemporary theologians and scholars of religion have come to understand the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament. Why not also the Koran?

Elsewhere, Manji is surprisingly unperceptive about the motives and practical needs of Muslims. One example concerns the hijab. Despite her belief that a woman’s choice about wearing the hijab should be respected, she accuses hijab wearers of a kind of self-deception, of using the hijab as “an emblem of faux modesty.” Manji claims that, “far from protecting herself against the ‘Western’ disease of sexualizing breasts and other bodily bits, she’s fetishizing her entire body as genitalia.” Manji is skeptical that women choose the hijab out of modesty because she believes men still “gawk at women who cover.” Yet she overlooks the most apparent answer: that this is all a matter of degree, of more or less gawking based on more or less exposure. Moreover, interviews with Muslim women reveal that modesty is indeed a robust psychological concern in their choices to cover themselves. To understand why these choices are not forms of self-deception, we need to know why the freedom and the opportunity to wear less—for instance in the West and in less repressive Muslim societies—does not automatically lead to Muslim women throwing off their hijabs.

We may gain insight into the answer to this question by stepping back from either feminist or Islamist interpretations of the hijab to consider it within a larger social scientific perspective on the contextual nature of heterosexual mating strategies. What function might the hijab—and other forms of modest dress—serve in the overall romantic life of a heterosexual woman? Human males as well as females across many cultures employ, to different degrees in different contexts, both long-term (courtship and marriage) and short-term (sexual activity without commitment) mating strategies. In a heterosexual community in which short-term mating is taboo, and only long-term mating strategies are allowed (no sexual activity before or outside of marriage), women are rewarded for advertising their sexual modesty, and find it important to dress conservatively in order to win competitions against other women for long-term male commitment. If only long-term mating is an option, signals of modesty in general, including hijab, will thus be sexy. In a community of women playing the long-term mating game, a woman who decides to play the short-term game will be vilified by other women for making readily available various kinds of erotic satisfaction that men normally can get only by investing in commitment within a long-term relationship.

Muslim women will voluntarily drop the hijab only when they coordinate in a different way and agree to a more varied set of long-term mating competition rules. Muslim women in a given community could, for instance, agree to allow a larger repertoire of still relatively modest sexual signals in the long-term mating game, such as non-ostentatious advertisements of hair. This is of course difficult to accomplish when men have historically controlled interpretations of the rules. But the point here is that at present the modesty practices among Muslim women are not a kind of false-consciousness, but an important strategy that many choose because it benefits them within strictly policed long-term mating contexts. The same essential strategies are at work in modesty norms and practices among women across conservative societies, such as in Evangelical Christian and Orthodox Jewish communities, and to a lesser degree in more liberal communities.

Manji’s case for a more free, fair, humane, responsive, tolerant, pluralistic, and loving Islam remains a set of bald assertions rather than arguments. They need to be much more intellectually systematic, fair, and detailed. Articulating such a vision in the first place nonetheless remains a very important political accomplishment amidst the general famine of intellectual daring in contemporary Islamic Studies. If rigorously developed and sensitively implemented, Manji’s vision would nourish the millions of Muslims and non-Muslims hungry for new ways of thinking about the Islamic tradition, and also would diminish an incredible amount of unnecessary suffering and bondage in the world.

Omar Sultan Haque is a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Psychology and the Program in Psychiatry and Law at Harvard University.