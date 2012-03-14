Republicans and their allies reject the suggestion that they are waging a war on women. Fine. How about we call it a war on women's health?

During a local television interview in Missouri on Tuesday, GOP presidential front-runner Mitt Romney said “Planned Parenthood, we’re going to get rid of that.” As Steve Benen notes, Romney was reiterating a previous promise to “Eliminate Title X family planning programs benefiting abortion groups like Planned Parenthood.”

Romney isn't alone: His presidential rivals have pledged to the same thing. If you want to know what such a change would entail, take a look at Texas and what one of his Romney’s former rivals, Governor Rick Perry, is doing to something called the "Women's Health Program."

The program provides funding for clinics that offer medical care, including reproductive services, to women. The state has long prohibited funds from flowing to abortion providers, but last year Perry and his allies in the legislature decided to go one step farther and eliminate funding for clinics "affiliated" with abortion providers. The main target of this move was Planned Parenthood, which keeps the 14 clinics performing abortion legally and financially separate from the 51 that do not.