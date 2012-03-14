“My general impression is, whenever they have me on, it’s to criticize the American government,” says Jacob Sullum, a senior editor at Reason. “Of course, that’s no big surprise because that’s pretty much what I do. That’s how I make my living. But I did start to wonder after a while what they were saying about the Russian government.” Sullum says he’s OK with appearing on RT because he, personally, hasn’t seen “anything beyond the pale” when he’s been a guest of the network, but “it would trouble me if they were drawing a moral equivalence between Russia and other countries like the U.S.”

One issue where RT persistently tries to push just such a moral equivalence is on elections. Before the 2008 U.S. presidential election, RT interviewed Thom Hartmann, a progressive talk-radio host (who now has his own talk show on RT), and asked him whether he thought the upcoming elections would be fair. “No, it’s not going to be a fair election,” Hartmann responded emphatically. “The United States seems to like to be critical of other nations,” the RT reporter pressed. “Do you think at this point it is really in a position to criticize other countries and to lecture them?” “I don’t think that we’ve been in a position where we can afford to lecture other nations for a long, long time,” Hartmann replied.

Then, following widespread allegations of fraud in Russia’s parliamentary elections last December, RT ran numerous segments bemoaning the alleged hypocrisy of Hillary Clinton’s critical remarks, with one anchor asking, “As far as America goes, is this a case of people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones?” Pepe Escobar, a left-wing writer for Asia Times and frequent guest on RT, was happy to pile on, making the case that, in the United States, “we had a stolen election in 2000 [and] we had a semi-stolen election in 2004.” Escobar defended his analogy to me on the phone, saying, “I knew I was talking to Americans so I drew a comparison to the U.S. I could have talked about rigged elections in central Asia, but I think for this audience it was interesting to compare it with the U.S. process, because a lot of people forget that there are lots of problems with the U.S.”

As to whether he has any qualms about voicing his views on RT, Escobar told me, “I knew the Kremlin involvement, but I said, why not use it? After a few months, I was very impressed by the American audience. There are dozens of thousands of viewers. A very simple story can get 20,000 hits on YouTube. The feedback was huge.” Indeed, RT is a major online success: Its YouTube videos have garnered more than 690 million views.





NOT ALL THE journalists I spoke to were as blasé about the Russian network. “I have friends who I highly respect who have done RT, but the network also features guests who I would put in the conspiracy-theorist camp,” a liberal journalist who turned down multiple interview requests from RT told me. “I think it really comes down to your personal brand, because that’s why you do radio or TV—to disseminate your story but also to market yourself, too, and it just doesn’t seem like the best venue to do that in.”

One journalist who covers civil liberties told me that he used to appear on RT’s news programs, but now restricts himself to “The Alyona Show,” a talk show produced in RT’s Washington bureau and hosted by 26-year-old Russian-American Alyona Minkovski. “The reason I continue to do her show is, one, I think it’s good. It’s not conspiratorial or anything. And, two, in terms of the issues I cover, I think she’s probably the best interviewer on cable news,” he told me. “I really don’t watch the other programs on the network, but I’ve seen clips online in which they’ve given a platform to 9/11 truthers and other fringier, crazier guests. So I’m not really comfortable doing those shows.”

Michael Moynihan, the managing editor at Vice magazine and a former editor at Reason, agreed that, while Alyona’s show is earnest and well-produced, the rest of the network is farcically slanted and not worth engaging. “The news bit is psychopathic conspiracy mongering about Tower Seven, and the Russia coverage is absolutely appalling,” Moynihan told me. “I like to think you’re responsible for what you say and not what others say, but, that said, you have to draw a line. ... Some of these people just don’t deserve to be debated.”

Jesse Zwick is a special correspondent for The New Republic. This article appeared in the April 5, 2012 issue of the magazine.