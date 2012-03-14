“The barberries have vanished”

–Georg Trakl

Suddenly the most dismissive sky retains

a coy aura the cellar can’t fathom

or undermine. If it was spring these telltale

shards of old snow artfully scattered

beside one’s path would make sense, perhaps.

As it is we’re coming out into the open;

the longer one sidles, the more “him” there is

to keep the a cappella company. Yes, that’s

what we would have liked back then. Stippling,

it was called. And the closer the percussionist

retreats into maculate ephemera, the wider apart

these qualities are. So tell me, why

jostle like this? Lips bleed as laughter erupts

all over the place. It told you not to come. But

since you are here, wonderfully, I’ll add a comment

in the appropriate slot. Yes, you were dumb and

delightful all those years we now perceive as

patching together into a past like a “crazy”

quilt that does turn out to contain some sense

or be contained by it. Witness the runners with their poles

adding up the ridiculous glory of partial

satisfaction, the kind that gets tabled

almost immediately, to be remembered in accents and

other personal trivia long after the storm

has brooded and moved on. “Apace,” you might

include. I’ve kept the jasmine and rotted

horseflesh separate, knowing you’ll do the honors.

Destiny will greet us. After that you’re on your own.

This poem appeared in the April 5, 2012 issue of the magazine.