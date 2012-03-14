When President Obama unveiled his military budget earlier this year, it was clear that he was essentially putting a new defense strategy on the table. The Pentagon’s plan called for the ranks of the active-duty Army to be reduced from 570,000 to 490,000 troops over five years. The Marine Corps, meanwhile, was supposed to shrink from 202,000 to 182,000. At the same time, drones were a high priority in the budget—not surprising, given that Obama has ordered about five times as many drone attacks as his predecessor. According to Robert Haddick, writing at Foreign Policy, “the Pentagon intends to keep its ability to maintain continuous drone surveillance over 65 spots on the globe, with the capability to surge that to 85 if necessary.”

For some observers, including Haddick, Obama’s approach called to mind no one so much as Donald Rumsfeld. Obama’s proposals have “played out briefly if unsuccessfully before—and that was when President George W. Bush called Rumsfeld back to service in early 2001 to reshape and modernize the Pentagon,” wrote Steve Clemons of The Atlantic back in January. Writing in The Washington Times recently, Mackubin Thomas Owens was even more blunt. “Is Donald Rumsfeld secretly advising the Obama Pentagon on force-planning issues?” he asked. “If the president’s recently proposed force structure is any indication, the answer is yes.”

Like the Obama administration today, Bush’s first secretary of defense pushed for a military that was nimble, highly mobile, high-tech, and smaller—one that left a light footprint, relying on Special Forces more and on conventional forces less. In his memoir, Dov Zakheim, who served as Rumsfeld’s under secretary of defense, provided a succinct summary of the plan: The Afghan war “highlighted the importance of space-based support, advanced computer processing, flexible and responsive command and control, unmanned aerial vehicles, precision guided munitions, and aircraft carriers and long-range bombers. ... At the same time, the military action in Afghanistan seemed to militate against large conglomerations of land forces.”

But Rumsfeld ultimately failed to remake the military in this image. There were two main reasons. One was the displeasure of the defense industry and many officials within the Pentagon at seeing traditional, big-ticket weapons— which had long been used to fight land wars—replaced with high-tech gear. The second factor was the invasion of Iraq. In 1990–1991, it had taken the United States five months to build up 500,000 troops in Saudi Arabia before it was ready to attack Iraq. When Rumsfeld began preparing for a second war against Saddam Hussein, the existing plans recommended a force of similar scale—400,000 to 500,000 troops. Rumsfeld rejected the recommendation and ordered his advisers to draft a plan that relied on a much smaller force. In the end, the United States invaded Iraq in 2003 with about 200,000 troops. Rushing toward Baghdad, it took the troops less than one month to topple Hussein’s regime. But, as the occupation began to devolve into civil war, it became clear to most observers that the invasion force had only been large enough to win the war, not the peace. When it came to nation building—in Iraq and later in Afghanistan as well—Rumsfeld’s vision was deemed entirely inadequate.