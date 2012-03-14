THICH NHAT HANH is no stranger to U.S. politics. Born in 1926 in Vietnam, he went on to found the School of Youth for Social Service, which mobilized 10,000 monks, nuns, laymen, and students to undertake reconstruction efforts in South Vietnam during the war. Hanh was also an outspoken peace activist, traveling to Washington in 1966 to make the case for a cease-fire to Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, Senator J. William Fulbright, and Senator Edward Kennedy. The following year, Martin Luther King nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. At the time, King said, Hanh was “virtually homeless and stateless,” unable to return to Vietnam without putting his life in “great peril.” He remained in exile for the next four decades.

Hanh lives in France now, but over the years he has visited the United States regularly, speaking about his philosophy of engaged Buddhism and advocating for peace. In the United States today, there are more adult converts to Buddhism than to any other faith outside of Christianity. Hanh can claim at least part of the credit—not every world religious leader has the honor of an interview with Oprah.

Last year’s congressional retreat was Hanh’s second. The first, in 2003, was attended by nine members. Among them was Ohio Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, who sits on a cushion and meditates for 45 minutes in the morning before leaving for work. “My thoughts will carry me away ... and then you just try to come back to your breath,” Ryan told me. “Because the only moment you have is the present moment.” He continued, “The best thing you can do for your future is to be here in the present, and that will affect the decisions that you make, because you’ll be making them based on clarity, on what’s going on right now.” Ryan was raised Catholic, and he hasn’t left the Church, but meditation has “changed everything” for him. “It helps me resolve conflicts better than I used to,” he says. “You don’t hold onto [things] as much. If someone says something nasty to you, you let it go.” Ryan is now writing a book called A Mindful Nation: How a Simple Practice Can Help Us Reduce Stress, Improve Performance, and Recapture the American Spirit.

Former Washington Democratic Representative Brian Baird also attended the 2003 retreat, which, he has written, had a “healing effect in many aspects of my life.” He explained, “[I]n political life, it is especially important to be as clear as possible about my own motivations and emotional state and to approach my responsibilities from a position of mindfulness.”

Last year’s event at the Library of Congress was intended to foster a more peaceful mindset among overworked members of Congress and Hill staffers. “Imagine, for example, offering the practice of listening to three sounds of the bell with a senior policy aide,” read a Facebook post promoting the event. In his lecture, Hanh encouraged the audience to trade political rancor for walks, meditations, and silent meals.