Countless journalists can tell stories like this about late-night phone calls and terrified newspaper owners—corporate conglomerate bigwigs—who must please the prime minister in order to salvage business contracts unrelated to their journalistic enterprises. By now, journalists know well how to censor themselves: Don’t overly criticize the Prime Minister; don’t question the police; don’t write about the cemaat, or the community, the Turkish Islamic Gülen movement. According to Eğin, who had been living in Brooklyn to escape the threatening climate, the latest taboo topic in Turkey is the Kurds. “First it was the ultranationalists who were the target, then the secularists, now it’s Kurdish and pro-Kurdish journalists,” says Eğin. “There’s a certain pattern that gradually focuses on any opposition movement.”

It’s often big-name columnists and personalities who are getting in trouble. Columnists in Turkey aren’t quite like columnists in America; Turks publish many major national newspapers and there are more columnists at each paper. For argument’s sake, however, this is how strange things have become: The firing of Ece Temelkuran, Nuray Mert, and Mehmet Altan, as happened recently, would be similar to The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and The New York Times firing Peggy Noonan, Andrew Sullivan, and Maureen Dowd, all within the span of a few months. “I don’t even know what to write about anymore!” one columnist said. “I don’t know the rules.” The only place to tell the truth, journalists say, is on Twitter. No Turk has been fired for a Tweet—not yet.

Freedom of speech has never fared very well in Turkey, a fiercely nationalist and often-authoritarian country. Numerous laws in the penal code can still be used to attack speech, including one that allows the prime minister to sue someone for “insulting” him. It’s easy to sue or arrest just about anyone (usually Kurds) for “inciting hatred” or supporting terror with the printed word. The AKP, the most powerful party in Turkey’s history, has expressed little interest in changing these national traditions.

Indeed, Turkey raises the uncomfortable possibility that freedom of the press doesn’t matter much to youngish democracies whose people have many other things to worry about. The AKP, after all, hasn’t seen their support diminish. They won last year’s election with 50 percent of the vote, Erdoğan remains a popular and trusted leader, and Turkey’s international stature has blossomed, especially during the Arab Spring. Obama calls Erdoğan one of his best friends. A humming economy—a sense of progress—has kept Turks happy.

The more troubling question is why Erdoğan feels he needs to trample on journalists at all. The AKP has no credible political opposition, and more or less controls the judiciary system and the military. The businessmen love Erdoğan for making them rich, and he bullies them if they don’t. So why the thin skin over some newspaper columns?

It’s possible that the repression of criticism is the purest reflection of Erdoğan’s character. Erdoğan, finally unrestrained by the secularist elite, seems to see no reason to endure critique, as if Turkish newspapers should be vanity projects printed right out of AKP HQ, all part of the Great Erdoğan Project. As is often the case in countries shaped by inflexible ideologies, the prime minister obliges his people to take a side: for him or against him. In that way, as one columnist recently noted, Erdoğan resembles Ataturk. Stuck in the nationalist, nation-forming mindset of an earlier era, and deluded by a decade of power, Erdoğan behaves as though what he wants is what the country needs.

When Erdoğan came along in 2002, in many ways, he was what Turkey needed: a pro-European Union, religious Turk from a blue-collar neighborhood, whose charisma and forcefulness could unite a divided country, stand up to the military, and earn even the staunchest secularist’s faith. Erdoğan is far more representative of the real Turkey than any other previous leader. But no one ever thought him a democratic personality. That’s still not how Turkey works.

Eğin, meanwhile, was planning on returning to New York as soon as possible when we spoke. “It’s depressing here,” he said. “I want to make a new life for myself in the States. For me, journalism isn’t possible. … No one is going deep now. People suggest you write about pop culture. Today, a political journalist wrote about a Turkish bathroom tile company and how [it’s] using Penelope Cruz as its face.”

Suzy Hansen is a writer living in Istanbul.