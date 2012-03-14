This picture, fine and unwavering as it is, is not quite of the dimension and depth of the first three Dardenne pictures (which also were concerned with children and parents). They had an almost Tolstoyan reach. The Kid doesn’t have quite that emotional and thematic size. But it is assuredly a Dardenne film, a venture into strata of feeling and response that are waiting for us to be reminded of them. At the last this lovely if slightly lesser film is a work that—happily for us—these two extraordinary men didn’t want to overlook as they move on.



STILL ANOTHER FULL unfaltering performance by a child. This time it’s in a horror film, which in itself is no surprise: children populate the genre. This, however, is a picture with familial antecedents that make it unusual.

Horror pictures, never dear to this viewer, seem to come in two kinds: the ones with physical monsters in them (Frankenstein, werewolves, etc.) and the ones in which normal-looking people, in normal residences, do wildly outrageous things. One of the latter is Michael, newly arrived from Austria. It is so neatly made that, grotesque though it is morally, it invites an admiring look at the man who did it.

Markus Schleinzer, the writer-director, has been working in films for more than twenty years, acting a bit but chiefly known as the casting director for Michael Haneke. Haneke, also Austrian, has made a number of finely crafted films, sometimes exquisite, almost always with an interest in bizarre behavior— sometimes far past bizarre. His work has consistently shown, in its texture, the judgment of an artist; but occasionally it has made us wonder why an artist wanted to treat this subject—not just because of the various cruelties involved but because watching them was merely, in the most visceral way, diverting. Haneke’s The White Ribbon was cruel but substantial; his Funny Games was just fascinatingly frightful.

Now here is his associate, Schleinzer, with his first feature, in which he shows how much he has learned from Haneke about filmmaking itself and also uses it to present a psychotic. It is hard to see how Schleinzer has not been influenced in both skill and temperament by his master.

Another factor looms. In recent years we have learned about psychoses in Austria comparable to this one. One can surmise that Schleinzer joined his film experience with Austrian sources not only because of aptness but because that junction would of course be noted. (As, for instance, here.) The resulting picture would show that an Austrian could be as frightened as anyone else by these particular black caverns of the human psyche.

The protagonist Michael, a man in his thirties, is a middling of the middle class, who goes regularly to his job in a big company, works, lunches, chats, goes home to his pleasant house. His married sister and his mother, who live elsewhere, know that there is a boy in his house: what they don’t know is that the boy is a prisoner, kidnapped, held by Michael as a sexual plaything.

Throughout, we wonder how Michael is getting away with this crime, why some leakage hasn’t happened; but we can note Michael’s scrupulous planning, and we know that similar crimes have gone on for years. Michael certainly can never have our sympathy, no matter how pitiable his mental state, but we cannot help wondering what is going to happen to him—and of course to the boy. The telling of the story is so cool and reportorial, except for some of the scenes with the boy, that we almost feel paralyzed as by a cunning spider.

Michael Fuith (the third Michael) plays the film’s Michael with an intense ordinariness that makes his psychosis freezing. David Rauchenberger plays the boy with one more of those perfect juvenile performances that are simply astounding. There is never one flawed moment.

Michael, in any moral sense, is unconcerned with his secret behavior: he simply does it. His daytime self even gets a job promotion in the course of the story. At the end we may feel a bit ashamed for having been so interested. But without rummaging in our own psyches for explanations, we can soothe ourselves with memories of Jekyll and Hyde. Jekyll doesn’t justify Hyde, but he makes his other self painfully interesting. Schleinzer knows this.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic. This article appeared in the April 5, 2012 issue of the magazine.