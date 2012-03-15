Needless to say, this is a thin, and cynical, defense. After all, leaked files in the form of marketing slideshows by Cisco Systems have already come to light showing the American communications giant touting the capacity of their software to target and eliminate dissent. Further doubt is cast by the overall lack of transparency in this highly guarded industry, where much of the sales happen behind closed doors or at the notoriously journalist-prohibited ISS World Trade Shows. Taken all together, this suggests that at worst these companies are knowingly selling their product to egregious human rights abusers, and at best practicing what Timm calls “willful blindness.”

Activists have responded by taking a tough line, demanding government intervention. Eric King and Privacy International are advocating for Western governments to pass legislation regulating the types of software that can be exported. They want high-tech surveillance equipment to fall under “dual-use export control regimes, meaning that in order for companies to sell them abroad, the national government would need to grant an export license” as King puts it. Furthermore, Privacy International wants companies that violate such regulations—with the result that their technology is sold to known human rights abusers—to face stiff criminal charges.

By contrast, Timm’s organization, EFF, has come up with what he calls a “three-pronged strategy that goes after the customer as the choke point, and not the technology itself,” which, like most new software, is exceedingly hard to regulate. Its first aim is to set up a voluntary “know your customer” program that would remove any factor of deniability for these companies and create a culture of transparency, where public reaction against selling to despots makes it no longer an economically viable option. (King, for his part, believes that there is a problem with the “know your customer” program, namely that companies knowingly trading with repressive countries won't be cowed by the mere threat of exposure.) The EFF also advocates the funding of circumvention technology that can be used by activists to mask their locations and encrypt communications. This last goal would have the greatest immediate effect, but is also the hardest to achieve, as governments are wary of giving funding to technology that could be used to stifle their own cyber security efforts.

Indeed, it will be difficult to pass any legislation at all targeting this powerful industry. King is already having discussions with the Business Minister and Head of Export Control of his native Britain about the prospect of tough legislation, but thus far little has come of it. In the United States, meanwhile, the only legislative action on this issue is a bill by Rep. Chris Smith that is waiting to be heard by the Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government Sponsored Enterprises. The bill seeks to enact some of the desired export controls on this technology. But currently it has only two cosponsors and there’s little word of it gaining traction any time soon.



However, even without the large-scale legislation in place that is advocated by King and Timm, there have been positive results in recent months. California-based Blue Coat Systems is now under investigation by the Commerce Department to determine whether they had prior knowledge that their technology was being used by Assad's regime. Also facing litigation is Cisco Systems, who will have to answer for the leaked documents that suggest they were fully aware of the intended use for their products. Although these companies represent a tiny fraction of a massively profitable and rapidly growing industry, holding them accountable sets an important precedent for the future.

Still, activists like Timm and King are taking such a tough stand now because they know that not much more progress can be made unless Western governments stick up for their own humanitarian foreign policy objectives. For those living under authoritarian regimes, Western technology is still being used to extract information that leads to activists' arrest and, quite often, torture. Such was the case of Abdul Ghani Al-Khanjar, a 39-year-old school administrator and activist who was seized from his home in Bahrain last year and tortured while being read a series of text messages he sent that lead to his arrest. There have been and—for the immediate future at least—will likely continue to be many more such cases in Syria. As Timm put it, “It’s getting worse and the longer we wait to do something the worse it will get.”