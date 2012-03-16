For weeks I had eagerly anticipated the arrival of March 14, 2012, when I would attend my first New York Knicks game of the season at Madison Square Garden. I bought the tickets a month before, after the Knicks had won five games in a row with Jeremy Lin leading the charge. I wasn’t sure if Linsanity would last, but I figured the Knicks were on solid footing for the rest of the year.

As a hardened life-long Knicks fan, of course, I should have known to prepare for the worst. As I entered the arena, the Knicks franchise was once again in a familiar state of disarray. Six hours earlier, Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni had abruptly resigned. And for anyone who had been watching the team this season, the root cause of his resignation—and the six-game losing streak that preceded it—was clear: the Knicks’ star player, Carmelo Anthony. But the fact that Anthony was greeted by boos as he was introduced to the starting lineup on Wednesday night wasn’t simply because Knicks fans were angry at him. It was because he had injured their sense of justice.

Anthony’s arrival on the Knicks is the most demoralizing thing to happen to the team that I can remember—and that’s saying a lot. I lived through a series of near misses in the nineties and the lost decade that was the aughts. I’m still traumatized by Charles Smith getting blocked four times under the rim against the Chicago Bulls at the end of a pivotal game five of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals and John Starks shooting 2-18 in game seven of the 1994 NBA Finals against Houston. Of course, the hardscrabble teams of the nineties—who failed to win it all but made the finals twice and advanced to the playoffs like clockwork—look like NBA royalty compared to the hapless Knicks of 2000 to 2010. Still, of all the terrible things that can be said of that era—and there are many: New York magazine called the 2007-2008 Knicks “the Worst Team in the History of Professional Sports”—Knicks fans could at least console themselves that their team simply lacked the coaching and athletic talent to compete.

The arrival of D’Antoni was supposed to change all of that. His explosive “seven seconds or less” offense, with its emphasis on spacing and pick-and-roll collaboration, had been a boon in Phoenix. And it had some successes in New York, notably last year. But the team management still thought a savior was needed. When Lebron James refused to sign, Melo entered the picture. But far from lifting the Knicks’ fortunes, his arrival has already ravaged the team, twice-over.