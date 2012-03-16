It turns out I'm not the only one who underestimated Joe Biden. According to New York Magazine's "Intelligencer" column (citing ProPublica and the Washington Post's David Ignatius), documents seized from Obama Bin Laden's hideaway in Abbottabad, Pakistan, show that before his death the somewhat delusional Bin Laden was plotting to take out the president, the joint chiefs chairman, and the defense secretary but not the vice president because "that position has less weight." Indeed, Bin Laden figured that if Biden were to succeed President Obama that would create "a crisis" in the United States because Biden "is totally unprepared for that post."